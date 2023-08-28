Rise in matrimonial fraud highlights need for vigilance on social media

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Matrimonial fraud cases are on the rise, with individuals falling victim to deceptive schemes orchestrated through online platforms. As hopeful hearts venture into the realm of digital matchmaking, they often find themselves ensnared in elaborate scams that exploit personal information and emotions.

Shijo Varghese, who recently celebrated his 38th birthday, was overjoyed when a matrimonial office in Perumbavoor reached out with a promising proposal. The matchmakers said that the girl’s family seemed keen, and they even sent him a photo of her on WhatsApp.

The victim was told that the girl lived just 3 km away from his Kakkanad residence, sparking his interest even more. In anticipation, Shijo agreed to pay Rs 10,000 if things progressed positively.

“When I contacted them on a Friday, they arranged a meeting at my house with the girl for that Sunday. Since I intended to have my family accompany me, I invited my uncle and a few other relatives who reside in Thrissur. Additionally, I went ahead and booked a 7-seater car to facilitate the meeting with the girl and her parents,” Shijo explained.

However, disappointment struck as he received a call on Sunday morning claiming the girl was unwell. The meeting was postponed to the next Sunday. But this time, he was informed that she had an exam and couldn’t meet. Suspecting foul play, he decided to visit the office in Perumbavoor, as doubts arose about the authenticity of the matrimonial service, which had a strikingly similar name to a reputable one.

The visit left him utterly dissatisfied, leading him to seek the help of the police, believing he might have fallen victim to a scam.

Shockingly, a police raid on the office resulted in the arrest of Umesh Mohan, 22, a Muvattupuzha resident. The police discovered numerous photos of both men and women on his computer, each associated with different names. The accused girl’s photo was altered, coupled with a name change to suit a Christian identity, even though the name was originally Muslim. A police officer from Ernakulam rural police revealed, “Several photos are being used in this manner.” Interestingly, the investigating officers divulge that the firm has yet to achieve a successful matchmaking throughout its existence.

The police stated that it’s not only Shaju who fell victim to this scam, but several others have also been affected. Unfortunately, many of these individuals are hesitant to step forward. “We have initiated an investigation into the matter.,” the officer affirmed. It is believed that the accused garnered clients by advertising in newspapers, while the images were sourced from publicly accessible social media profiles.

“Accepting friend requests from strangers or maintaining public profiles on social media carries inherent risks now. The images shared on these platforms are often exploited for fabricating counterfeit matrimonial accounts. While such scams were previously prevalent on dedicated matrimonial websites, local marriage agencies are now utilising these images to deceive individuals and extort money.,” the officer remarked.

As per cyber experts, instances of matrimonial fraud are escalating daily. “Given that a significant portion of these are instances of deception, they are usually reported to local law enforcement. The cyber cell receives only a fraction of such cases,” said Jince T Thomas, Assistant Commander at Cyberdome.

