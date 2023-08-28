Home States Kerala

Sabarimala temple opened for Onam festival

No ritual was performed at the sreekovil in the evening as part of the ongoing practice. Restriction on the number of devotees for darshan was lifted during the festival days.

Sabarimala temple in Kerala

Sabarimala temple in Kerala (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Sabarimala temple was opened on Sunday for the four-day Onam festival celebration. Melsanthi Jayaraman Nampoothiri opened the sreekovil at 5pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. 

No ritual was performed at the sreekovil in the evening as part of the ongoing practice. Restriction on the number of devotees for darshan was lifted during the festival days. Devotees will be offered Onam feast on all four days of the festival beginning on Monday, said Sabarimala devaswom executive officer Krishnakumar. The temple will be closed on August 31.

