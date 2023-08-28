Vigilance raids unearth serious lapses in border checkpoints

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a comprehensive operation dubbed ‘Operation Treasure Hunt,’ the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) conducted raids at various border checkpoints belonging to the Motor Vehicle (MVD), Excise, and Animal Husbandry departments, and the raids revealed significant instances of irregularities.

A total of 39 excise check posts, 19 MVD check posts, and 12 Animal Husbandry department check points were targeted during this operation.The operations yielded noteworthy findings. Near the Parassala MVD check post, an individual was apprehended in possession of Rs 11,900.

At the Aryankavu MVD check post, a sum of Rs 6,000 was recovered from the office assistant’s table. Similarly, undisclosed amounts of cash were seized from Gopalapuram and Velanthavalam check posts in Palakkad. At the Walayar check post, authorities intercepted three vehicles carrying excessive loads that had been allowed to pass without inspection. These vehicles were subsequently fined a total of Rs 85,000. Irregularities were also uncovered in Poovar, Thiruvananthapuram, as well as Cheruvathur and Manjeswar in Kasaragod.

Vigilance teams extended their investigations to excise check posts across districts, revealing irregularities in Wayanad, Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kollam. At the Pirayumoodu check post in Thiruvananthapuram, a staff member of the excise department was found to have received `29,000 through a payment app in recent weeks. The operations also exposed malpractices within the check posts of the Animal Husbandry department, particularly in Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

