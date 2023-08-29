Animal husbandry, dairy development departenments turn independent after 67 years

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite having distinct roles and responsibilities, the animal husbandry and dairy development departments in the state had always been officially under the shadow of the agriculture department for over half a century.

This has now changed, as the state government in an order recognised the two entities as independent departments by making changes in the Rules of Business.

“When the state was formed in 1956, the two departments worked under the agricultural department. However, now under the animal husbandry department, there are several veterinary hospitals, cattle development projects and ICDP sub-centres. And the two departments are working under different ministers now,” said a recent government order.

The official records always mentioned the departments as ‘agriculture (dairy development)’ and ‘agriculture (animal husbandry)’. Even though the files, letters and orders issued by the animal husbandry department did not mention ‘agriculture’.

Earlier, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India had asked the state government to divide the two into independent departments. The Centre has already bifurcated the ministry of animal husbandry and dairying from the ministry of agriculture. Considering this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in July ordered the bifurcation of the two departments from the agriculture department.

