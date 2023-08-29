Government claims to have distributed Onam kits to 92% of beneficiaries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of Thiruvonam, the Food and Civil Supplies Department announced that they have successfully distributed Onam kits to 92% of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) yellow cardholders. This feat was achieved through the distribution of Onam kits via 14,257 ration shops across the state on Monday, from 8 am to 8 pm.

A senior official of the department informed TNIE that, as of Monday at 10 pm, an impressive 4,96,240 AAY yellow cardholders had collected their Onam kits from their respective ration shops, making up 92% of the total. Notably, Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram districts saw the highest distribution rates.

“Out of the 5,87,691 yellow cardholders, 37,000 are from Kottayam district. Due to the Puthupally by-election on September 5, we were unable to distribute the Onam kits until the Election Commission granted permission on Monday evening. Consequently, the distribution for Kottayam district will occur on September 1 after the Onam holidays,” Food and Civil Supplies Minister’s office informed.

Officials from the civil supplies department noted that they had observed around 15,000 yellow ration cardholders not utilising their ration entitlements over the past year. They have also identified a 3% decrease in the number of yellow cardholders due to unspecified reasons, which they plan to investigate after the festive season. Despite Opposition criticism directed at the LDF government for perceived shortcomings in providing free Onam kits to all 78 lakh ration cardholders, the recent endeavour to distribute at least 92% of the yellow cardholders’ kits is being hailed as a saving grace.

EC NOD FOR DISTRIBUTING KITS AT PUTHUPPALLY

T’Puram: The Election Commission has issued its nod to distribute the state government’s free Onam kits at Puthuppally constituency, where the by-election is due on September 5. In its communication according the sanction, the EC however made clear that the approval will be subject to certain conditions. In places where the model code of conduct is in place, the kit distribution should be done by civil authorities without involving political functionaries. Also, everyone should refrain from mentioning anything to gain political mileage.

