Government’s ‘kit politics’ takes a hit, Opposition MLAs, MPs reject idea

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Drawing flak for its failure to distribute free Onam kits to around 6 lakh yellow ration card holders, the state government tried to go on overdrive on the eve of Thiruvonam and ended up losing face. The government offered the kits to all MPs and MLAs in the state as a goodwill gesture, but the Opposition UDF turned down the offer in protest against 'the government’s failure to distribute kits to the poor and needy'.

The untimely move gave the Opposition a chance to score brownie political points ahead of the Puthuppally byelection.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said no UDF MP or MLA will accept the kits. In a statement issued on Monday, he said the Onam kits are being given only to yellow ration card holders and even that has not yet been completed. “When deserving people have been denied kits, the Opposition won’t accept them. We have informed Supplyco of our decision,” said Satheesan.

The free food kit supply was marred by glitches, slowing down the process. Only about 10% of the kits were distributed till Saturday. On Sunday, the government acted on a war-footing taking steps to ensure that kits reach all ration shops.

Nearly 4 lakh kits were remaining to be distributed by Monday morning. Unlike last year, when the government distributed free Onam kits to nearly 90 lakh consumers, this time kits are limited to Antyodaya Anna Yojana yellow ration card holders.

Kits for MLAs, MPs supplied by Monday evening

The special kits for MLAs and MPs have ‘Shabari’ brand items from the Supplyco as ingredients. The Supplyco was directed to supply the special kits for MLAs and MPs at their place of residence or office. The kit has the Onam message from Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil. The ingredients include 100-gram packets of chilly powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, meat masala, chicken masala, sambar powder, rasam powder, mustard and cumin, one kg atta, one litre coconut oil and 250 gm tea powder. The food and civil supplies department completed the distribution of the special kits to LDF MPs, MLAs and chief secretary by Monday evening.

‘92% COLLECTED KITS’

T’ Puram: The food and civil supplies department on Monday claimed that it distributed Onam kits to 92% of Antyodaya Anna Yojana yellow card holders. A senior official told TNIE that as per the data available till 10 pm on Monday, as many as 4,96,240 AAY yellow card holders collected their Onam kits.

