Jifri custody death: Kin seek broader probe to find involvement of top cops  

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: After the state crime branch slapped murder charges on four members of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) in Tanur, implicating them in the custodial death of Thamir Jifri, the family members of Jifri have demanded that the scope of investigation must be broadened to find out the involvement of other police officers in the incident.

Thamir’s brother, Haris P M, said the probe should also uncover the role played by senior police officers in Malappuram. The CB team recently submitted a list of the four accused to the Parappanangadi Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

Haris said that the names of the accused were revealed by the investigation team only after he approached the Kerala High Court seeking justice for his brother. The High Court, last Friday, sought an update on the ongoing investigation into the custodial death. Furthermore, the court instructed the CB to present the case diary.

Haris said, “The investigation team disclosed the identity of the four police officers involved in the case and subsequently slapped murder charges against them following our plea in the High Court. Prior to that, the investigation team and senior police officers seemed to shield the officers responsible for assaulting Thamir. I suspect that they are still trying to protect the implicated police officers. We demand that all police officers involved, including senior officers in the district, face consequences for their role in the custodial assault.”

The post-mortem report indicated that Thamir sustained injuries while in police custody, which also contributed to his death. Thamir was apprehended by the DANSAF squad in Tanur. According to police sources, the DANSAF team physically assaulted Thamir while he was in its custody, and he was later taken to the Tanur police station where he died.

Haris said, “My brother passed away between 4am and 4.30am. The FIR in the narcotics case was lodged at 7am. If senior police officers in the district were genuinely concerned about law and order, they would have promptly visited the Tanur police station to investigate the incident and identified the officers responsible for the incident right there. Regrettably, it appears that these senior officers were trying to shield the police officers implicated in the custodial assault and manipulate evidence related to the incident. Therefore, a comprehensive inquiry is imperative to ascertain the roles played by senior police officers in the district.”

Meanwhile, there are social media reports that Malappuram police superintendent Sujith Das is undergoing a month-long training. It is learnt that he is undergoing training as part of his promotion. Earlier, Thamir’s family members and opposition political parties had urged the state government to remove Sujith Das from his position, alleging that he holds sway over the DANSAF team in the district.

On the contrary, those supporting Sujith Das contend that political parties are targeting him due to his involvement in seizing smuggled gold amounting to `60 crore and hawala money worth `100 crore during his relatively short tenure in Malappuram.

‘PROBE TEAM SHIELDED ACCUSED’

Thamir’s brother, Haris P M, said the probe should also uncover the role played by senior police officers in Malappuram. Haris said, “The investigation team and senior police officers seemed to shield the officers responsible for assaulting Thamir. I suspect that they are still trying to protect the implicated police officers. We demand that all police officers involved face consequences for their role in the custodial assault.”

MALAPPURAM: After the state crime branch slapped murder charges on four members of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) in Tanur, implicating them in the custodial death of Thamir Jifri, the family members of Jifri have demanded that the scope of investigation must be broadened to find out the involvement of other police officers in the incident. Thamir’s brother, Haris P M, said the probe should also uncover the role played by senior police officers in Malappuram. The CB team recently submitted a list of the four accused to the Parappanangadi Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. Haris said that the names of the accused were revealed by the investigation team only after he approached the Kerala High Court seeking justice for his brother. The High Court, last Friday, sought an update on the ongoing investigation into the custodial death. Furthermore, the court instructed the CB to present the case diary.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Haris said, “The investigation team disclosed the identity of the four police officers involved in the case and subsequently slapped murder charges against them following our plea in the High Court. Prior to that, the investigation team and senior police officers seemed to shield the officers responsible for assaulting Thamir. I suspect that they are still trying to protect the implicated police officers. We demand that all police officers involved, including senior officers in the district, face consequences for their role in the custodial assault.” The post-mortem report indicated that Thamir sustained injuries while in police custody, which also contributed to his death. Thamir was apprehended by the DANSAF squad in Tanur. According to police sources, the DANSAF team physically assaulted Thamir while he was in its custody, and he was later taken to the Tanur police station where he died. Haris said, “My brother passed away between 4am and 4.30am. The FIR in the narcotics case was lodged at 7am. If senior police officers in the district were genuinely concerned about law and order, they would have promptly visited the Tanur police station to investigate the incident and identified the officers responsible for the incident right there. Regrettably, it appears that these senior officers were trying to shield the police officers implicated in the custodial assault and manipulate evidence related to the incident. Therefore, a comprehensive inquiry is imperative to ascertain the roles played by senior police officers in the district.” Meanwhile, there are social media reports that Malappuram police superintendent Sujith Das is undergoing a month-long training. It is learnt that he is undergoing training as part of his promotion. Earlier, Thamir’s family members and opposition political parties had urged the state government to remove Sujith Das from his position, alleging that he holds sway over the DANSAF team in the district. On the contrary, those supporting Sujith Das contend that political parties are targeting him due to his involvement in seizing smuggled gold amounting to `60 crore and hawala money worth `100 crore during his relatively short tenure in Malappuram. ‘PROBE TEAM SHIELDED ACCUSED’ Thamir’s brother, Haris P M, said the probe should also uncover the role played by senior police officers in Malappuram. Haris said, “The investigation team and senior police officers seemed to shield the officers responsible for assaulting Thamir. I suspect that they are still trying to protect the implicated police officers. We demand that all police officers involved face consequences for their role in the custodial assault.”