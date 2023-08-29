Kerala’s AIIMS dream nearing reality: K V Thomas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s aspirations for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) might finally see fruition as reports indicate that the Union government has conveyed its willingness to approve the establishment of one in the state.

K V Thomas, the special representative of the Kerala state government in New Delhi, revealed to TNIE that the Union health minister has assured him that the announcement regarding Kerala’s first AIIMS will be made in the second week of September.

Following a meeting with the health Minister, Thomas mentioned that three other states will also be granted AIIMS facilities along with Kerala.

“The Prime Minister will reveal the specifics. On June 6, Kerala submitted a memorandum and proposal to the Union Minister, highlighting the state’s initiatives and its decision to identify land in Kasaragod. The new health secretary assumed office in August, and I had a discussion with the minister and secretary on Monday,” he said.

Sources suggest that a meeting is being planned between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Union health minister in New Delhi on September 16 or 17. The exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Additionally, a meeting is scheduled to take place in Kochi on September 21 and 22 to deliberate on actions within the palliative care sector. The state government is optimistic that the AIIMS announcement will occur prior to this meeting.

