Kidnapping accused stabs cop in Chinnakkanal

The police said a total of nine people unleashed an attack on the cops and they immediately fled the spot in two separate vehicles, however they were arrested later. 

Published: 29th August 2023 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A civil police officer (CPO) attached to the Kayamkulam police station suffered serious injuries after a gang of men who are accused in a kidnapping case stabbed him in Chinnakkanal on Monday morning. In the attack, CPO Deepak suffered multiple stab injuries on his neck. Deepak was immediately taken to the Tata General Hospital in Munnar, where he was given medical support, and his condition is said to be safe. Another police officer also suffered minor injuries.

The incident occurred on Monday. Based on a tip-off, a team comprising five police officials from the Kayamkulam police station had reached Munnar to nab the accused people in connection with a kidnapping case of a trader in Kayamkulam. 

The accused were hiding in Munnar. Around 2am, the officials spotted the accused near the powerhouse area in Chinnakkanal. However, when the team took two of the gang members into custody and took them to the jeep, other gang members attacked the officials and stabbed Deepak with a knife. The team released the culprits who were in the jeep and left the spot. 

The police said a total of nine people unleashed an attack on the cops and they immediately fled the spot in two separate vehicles. However, upon being informed by the investigation team, police officials from the nearby Munnar and Santhanpara stations launched a search for the culprits. 

Meanwhile, the police got the information that the gang was spotted at Kolukkumalai in Chinnakkanal. In the search, the police apprehended four of the gang members in Kolukkumalai. The arrested people are Kayamkulam natives Shemeer, Muneer, Firoz Khan and Hashim. 

