Home States Kerala

Man shot dead by neighbour in Haripad

The police have launched a search for the accused who is absconding.

Published: 29th August 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

shooting, gun shot

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  A 55-year-old man was shot dead by his neighbour at Pallippad near Haripad on Monday evening. The deceased is Soman, of Sreehari, Neendoor, Pallippad. Haripad police said that the incident happened around 7pm. Soman was engaged in an altercation with his neighbour Prasad who is an ex-serviceman. During the altercation, an enraged Prasad took his air gun and shot Soman twice. Though local residents and the police took the injured to Alappuzha Medical College, he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have launched a hunt for Prasad who is absconding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shooting Pallippad Haripad police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp