Man shot dead by neighbour in Haripad

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 55-year-old man was shot dead by his neighbour at Pallippad near Haripad on Monday evening. The deceased is Soman, of Sreehari, Neendoor, Pallippad. Haripad police said that the incident happened around 7pm. Soman was engaged in an altercation with his neighbour Prasad who is an ex-serviceman. During the altercation, an enraged Prasad took his air gun and shot Soman twice. Though local residents and the police took the injured to Alappuzha Medical College, he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have launched a hunt for Prasad who is absconding.

