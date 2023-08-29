Onam as one: Thantri sends Onakodi, special message to Thangal

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Onam is a poignant embodiment of celebration that effortlessly transcends the confines of religious demarcations. In upholding the authentic essence of Onam, a remarkable gesture was shown by Thekkiniyedath Tharananallur Padmanabhan Unni Namboothiri, the thantri of several temples. He extended heartfelt Onam greetings to Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, the Qasi of numerous mosques, in a manner that exemplified unity.

During the Uthradam day, emissaries of Unni Namboothiri arrived at Panakkad to deliver a special Onam message to Sadik Ali Thangal. This initiative underscored the occasion of Onam, conveying a powerful message of interfaith harmony.

On Monday, the delegation, bearing gifts including Onakodi, palada pradhaman, sarkaravaratti (spiced plantain chips), and unniyappam arrived at Thangal’s residence, fostering an atmosphere of goodwill.

Thantri, in his Onam message, said, “As we rejoice in the festivities of Onam, we also embrace the profound ideals of fraternity, affection, and tolerance. Given the present juncture, characterised by the need to foster affection and trust amongst diverse faiths, I have sent my associates to convey the spirit of Onam.”

Unni Namboothiri also holds the position of thantri at the Durga Bhagavathy Temple in Muthuvallur. Notably, Panakkad Sadik Ali Thangal assumed the role of chief guest in a recent event related to the restoration of the Muthuvallur temple. The temple has also received contributions from members of the Muslim community towards its renovation endeavours. Thangal’s address during the event resonated with the need for taking such initiatives forward.

“The love and reverence practised within places of worship must transcend into our interactions outside these sanctums. True understanding of the divine is intertwined with understanding humanity,” he said on the occasion.

The representatives of the thantri were warmly welcomed by Sadik Ali Thangal, who ardently champions the maintenance of religious harmony as pivotal for societal progress. Among the notable attendees were Malabar Devaswom Board Member K Lohia, social activists K P Naushad Ali, Sankaran Nambeesan and Talayoor Illath Vinayarajan Moosat.

MALAPPURAM: Onam is a poignant embodiment of celebration that effortlessly transcends the confines of religious demarcations. In upholding the authentic essence of Onam, a remarkable gesture was shown by Thekkiniyedath Tharananallur Padmanabhan Unni Namboothiri, the thantri of several temples. He extended heartfelt Onam greetings to Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, the Qasi of numerous mosques, in a manner that exemplified unity. During the Uthradam day, emissaries of Unni Namboothiri arrived at Panakkad to deliver a special Onam message to Sadik Ali Thangal. This initiative underscored the occasion of Onam, conveying a powerful message of interfaith harmony. On Monday, the delegation, bearing gifts including Onakodi, palada pradhaman, sarkaravaratti (spiced plantain chips), and unniyappam arrived at Thangal’s residence, fostering an atmosphere of goodwill. Thantri, in his Onam message, said, “As we rejoice in the festivities of Onam, we also embrace the profound ideals of fraternity, affection, and tolerance. Given the present juncture, characterised by the need to foster affection and trust amongst diverse faiths, I have sent my associates to convey the spirit of Onam.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Unni Namboothiri also holds the position of thantri at the Durga Bhagavathy Temple in Muthuvallur. Notably, Panakkad Sadik Ali Thangal assumed the role of chief guest in a recent event related to the restoration of the Muthuvallur temple. The temple has also received contributions from members of the Muslim community towards its renovation endeavours. Thangal’s address during the event resonated with the need for taking such initiatives forward. “The love and reverence practised within places of worship must transcend into our interactions outside these sanctums. True understanding of the divine is intertwined with understanding humanity,” he said on the occasion. The representatives of the thantri were warmly welcomed by Sadik Ali Thangal, who ardently champions the maintenance of religious harmony as pivotal for societal progress. Among the notable attendees were Malabar Devaswom Board Member K Lohia, social activists K P Naushad Ali, Sankaran Nambeesan and Talayoor Illath Vinayarajan Moosat.