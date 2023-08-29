Oommen Chandy's daughter files complaint against cyber attacks on her ahead of Puthuppally bypoll

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Kerala Chief Minister late Oommen Chandy's younger daughter Achu Oommen lodged a complaint with the cyber police in connection with the alleged cyber attacks against her.

She lodged the complaint against a Thiruvananthapuram person on Monday, saying he had posted defamatory remarks against her on his Facebook account.

"The accused has purposefully lied to the public with the culpable and malicious intention to defame the complainant and thereby to spread an untrue, false and scandalous imputation against the complainant that she and her late father are corrupt," the complaint read.

On August 26, she had condemned the alleged cyber attacks against her in the backdrop of the upcoming Puthuppally bypoll and said it was to divert attention from the current issues of "corruption and inflation" in the state.

She said she had been working as a content creator in the fashion and travel sector for some years and her photographs taken as part of her job were misused on cyber platforms by vested interest with a deliberate intention to malign her father's reputation.

As the campaign has intensified in Puthuppally where a bypoll is scheduled on September 5, the personal life of candidates, their close relatives and assets were made topic of discussion by some online media groups.

Achu's brother Chandy Oommen is the Congress-UDF candidate in Puthuppally.

CPI(M) candidate Jaik C Thomas had criticised the 'cyber attacks' against Achu and said personal insults and humiliation against anyone could not be accepted.

"Whether it was against the former CM's daughter or against the present CM's daughter, it cannot be accepted," he said.

A bypoll was necessitated in Puthuppally following the demise of Chandy due to cancer last month.

