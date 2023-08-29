Ranjith should step down, director Vinayan says amid lingering Kerala State Film Awards’ declaration row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the petition challenging the Kerala State Film Awards’ declaration, the storm of controversy surrounding the awards continues unabated. Director Vinayan, who had raised serious allegations against the academy, took to Facebook on Monday to assert that the chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, director Ranjith, should step down from his role.

Vinayan stated, “Following revelations by members of the jury themselves that the academy’s chairman meddled in this year’s film awards by exploiting his position, a nationwide discourse emerged. I had asserted then, and I reiterate now, that it is morally and legally incumbent upon him to resign from his post when it is glaringly apparent that he has erred. I had not intimated any intention to approach the courts for the annulment of state awards. However, he contrived unsubstantiated entities to prematurely conclude the case in court without presenting any substantiating proof. Subsequently, he sought to establish his innocence.”

Vinayan further highlighted that while his communication to the Cultural Affairs Minister, Saji Cherian, went unanswered, a response was received from Manu Pulickan, the minister’s private secretary. “Jury member Nemom Pushparaj had earlier apprised Manu of Ranjith’s alleged intervention. Manu is convinced about the issue. However, the government did not take any action in this regard. Esteemed director Shaji N Karun, whom I profoundly respect and who also serves as chairman of the Kerala Film Development Corporation, reached out to discuss this issue with me.

His counsel holds great significance for me. Shaji was the first chairman of the film academy. In any case, I do not think that anyone with common sense in Kerala has any doubt that there were lapses on the part of Ranjith,” Vinayan affirmed.

He writes further, “After the news came out, many people in the film industry called me and told me that Ranjith interfered in the award decision last time too and acquired the award for his favourites. I don’t believe any such hearsay. But there is strong evidence in the present case. The position of chairman of the film academy is not for settling personal enmities or grudges.”

“Even if no further action is pursued, it is inappropriate for a chairman, accused of blemishing the sanctity of the award ceremony and the film festival, to continue in his role,” Vinayan concluded in his post.

STATE FILM AWARDS: SC DISMISSES DIRECTOR LIJEESH’S PLEA

Kochi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a special leave petition filed by Malayalam film director Lijeesh M J against the order of a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court dismissing his plea seeking to set aside the declaration of Kerala State Awards For Malayalam Films & Writings On Cinema 2022.

