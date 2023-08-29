Home States Kerala

Ranjith should step down, director Vinayan says amid lingering Kerala State Film Awards’ declaration row

Director Vinayan, took to Facebook  on Monday to assert that the chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, director Ranjith should step down from his role.

Published: 29th August 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Director Vinayan and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the petition challenging the Kerala State Film Awards’ declaration, the storm of controversy  surrounding the awards continues unabated. Director Vinayan, who had raised serious allegations against the academy, took to Facebook  on Monday to assert that the chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, director Ranjith, should step down from his role.

Vinayan  stated, “Following revelations by members of the jury themselves that the academy’s chairman meddled in this year’s film awards by  exploiting his position, a nationwide discourse emerged. I had asserted then, and I reiterate now, that it is morally and  legally  incumbent upon him to resign from his post when it is glaringly apparent that he has erred. I had not intimated any intention to  approach the courts for the annulment of state awards. However, he contrived unsubstantiated entities to prematurely conclude the case  in court without presenting any substantiating proof. Subsequently, he sought to establish his innocence.”

Vinayan further highlighted  that while his communication to the Cultural Affairs Minister, Saji Cherian, went unanswered, a response  was received from Manu  Pulickan, the minister’s private secretary. “Jury member Nemom Pushparaj had earlier apprised Manu of Ranjith’s alleged intervention.  Manu is convinced about the issue. However, the government did not take any action in this regard. Esteemed director Shaji N Karun,  whom I profoundly respect and who also serves as chairman of the Kerala Film Development Corporation,  reached out to discuss this  issue with me.

His counsel holds great significance for me. Shaji was the first chairman of the film academy. In any case, I do not  think that anyone with common sense in Kerala has any doubt that there were lapses on the part of Ranjith,” Vinayan affirmed.

He writes  further, “After the news came out, many people in the film industry called me and told me that Ranjith interfered in the award  decision last time too and acquired the award for his favourites. I don’t believe any such hearsay. But there is strong evidence in the present case.  The position of  chairman of the film academy is not for settling personal enmities or grudges.”

“Even if no further action is  pursued, it is inappropriate for a chairman, accused of blemishing the sanctity of the award ceremony and the film festival, to  continue in his role,” Vinayan concluded in his post.

STATE FILM AWARDS: SC DISMISSES DIRECTOR LIJEESH’S PLEA
Kochi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a special leave petition filed by Malayalam film director Lijeesh M J against the order of a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court dismissing his plea seeking to set aside the declaration of Kerala State Awards For Malayalam Films & Writings On Cinema 2022.

