Thousands participate in Onasadya at Sabarimala

Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru inaugurated the ceremony by lighting a traditional lamp in the presence of melsanthi Jayaraman Nampoothiri at 11.30 AM.

SABARIMALA: Thousands of devotees participated in the Onasadya held at Sabarimala temple on the first day of the Onam festival on Monday. Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru inaugurated the ceremony by lighting a traditional lamp in the presence of melsanthi Jayaraman Nampoothiri at 11.30 AM.

Special Commissioner M Manoj, Sabarimala devaswom executive officer V Krishnakumar, assistant executive officer S Vinodkumar and administrative officer O G V Biju were present. A long queue of devotees was witnessed for the feast. Onasadya will be offered to devotees till August 31.

Kalabhabhishekam was the special ritual performed at the temple. As part of the ritual, the thantri performed brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam of the temple in the presence of the melsanthi at 9 AM.

The ritual concluded with kalabhabhishekam on the idol of the deity during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulated the sreekovil. Udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, pushpabhishekam and padi pooja are the other rituals performed. The temple will be closed on August 31 after athazha pooja and harivarasanam at 10 PM.

