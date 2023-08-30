Youth dies after car falls in pit dug up for NH construction in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 21-year-old youth died after the car in which he was travelling fell into a pit that was dug up for the construction of the NH 66 bypass at Kadakkavoor near Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday night.

Five others in the car, who were seriously injured, have been shifted to the medical college hospital. The deceased has been identified as Dominic Sabu, a native of Mananakku, Palachira. The accident took place around 11.30 pm on Tuesday at the place where the road was dug up for the construction of an underpass for the development of the Attingal bypass.

The Attingal police have registered a case in connection with the accident. The police said the six people were returning home from Thiruvananthapuram after attending the Onam celebrations in the city. When they reached the place, the driver could not see the pit due to lack of street lights and sign boards.

The local people alleged that the contractor for the construction of the bypass was not adhering to the basic safety protocols. They said that the contractor did not place any signboard or light. This caused many accidents in this area. The body of Dominic has been handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination.

