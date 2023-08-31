Kerala's Perinad Seethakali Academy on mission to revive timeless tale of age-old folk art 

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: In the heart of the small village of Perinad in Kollam district, this Onam festival is witnessing the spirited efforts of Perinad Seethakali Academy, an art collective, as they embark on a mission to preserve the age-old folk art form Seethakali.

Established in 2022, the Perinad Seethakali Academy has embarked on a noble mission to revive the cherished traditional art. Seethakali, a captivating dance drama, finds its roots among the Dalit artists hailing from the Veda and Pulaya communities. The art form intricately weaves together snippets from the Vanayatra and Swargarohanam episodes of the Adhyatma Ramayana, breathing life into every household which is fortunate to witness its performance. Comprising a dedicated troupe of 20 artists, including four female artists and two child prodigies, the Academy is poised to grace stages in Thiruvananthapuram, thanks to the endorsement of the tourism department. And art lovers can anticipate a captivating series of over 15 stage performances across Kerala in the upcoming days.

History whispers that Seethakali’s roots stretch back to 150 years, enacted by the talented Vedar and Dalit communities within their respective colonies. “Over time, the art form has been passed down through generations,” said Binob Somarajan, a Seethakali artist and director, reflecting on the enduring legacy.

While the last traditional performance unfolded in Perinad nearly four decades ago, subsequent years saw the art form’s momentum diminish. A revival spark was ignited in 2017 with a stage performance in Perinad village.

“In its early days, Seethakali was the domain of Vedar and Dalit communities, but its allure transcended these boundaries, finding a home among diverse communities and religions. Our troupe thrives on individuals who are passionate about art. Some juggle roles as lottery ticket vendors or shop helpers, yet they rally behind this cause,” says Jayakumar, a Seethakali artist.

Within the group, Renuka N stands tall as a female artist, often portraying the character of Surpanakha, an enigmatic presence in the Adhyatma Ramayanam.

“Seethakali is a symphony of drama and melody. My role as Surpanakha requires me to project her audacious spirit. A familial legacy of Seethakali artists and my Malayalam literature background led me to this path. Witnessing youth’s interest in this art form fills me with joy. Notably, our performances in Kannur and Malabar resonated with the younger crowds, which is a promising sign,” said Renuka, a recipient of the 2023 Folk Culture Academy award.

