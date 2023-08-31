Three killed, two hurt in incidents of gang rivalry in Thrissur and Kollam

By Express News Service

THRISSUR/KOLLAM: Two men were killed and one was seriously injured in three separate incidents of inter-gang rivalry in Thrissur on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Akhil of Mulayam, Mannuthy, and Vishnu alias Karunamayan of Nedupuzha.

All the incidents occurred after 4 p.m. Three persons brought Vishnu to a private hospital in Thrissur claiming that he had met with an accident. The trio left immediately after he was admitted. Hospital authorities confirmed his death but found that it was due to a stab injury and informed police.

Vishnu, 24, was an accused in many cases. Nedupuzha police began investigations and have reportedly taken three persons into custody for questioning. The second incident occurred at Moorkanikara, Mannuthy. Akhil, 28, was killed during Kumatty celebrations.

He was attacked following an altercation between two groups over a dance performance. Police said twin brothers, Viswajith and Brahmajith, were the accused in the case. A hunt has been launched.

The third incident at Anthikad, Thrissur, left Nimesh seriously injured. Harith was also injured. Nimesh and his friend reportedly entered the house of Harith and attacked him. Harith took a knife from the house and stabbed Nimesh. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

Man bludgeoned to death

In Kollam, a 34-year-old man was killed at a petrol station in Chithra, Kollam. The deceased has been identified as B Biju alias Sayid Ali, a resident of Dharpakad. According to authorities, four individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

They have been identified as Shahjahan, Nihas, Shan, and Shaheen, all residents of Kadakkal. The incident occurred around 6.30 p.m. Biju, accompanied by four friends, arrived at the station in a car. Following refuelling, a verbal altercation ensued between Biju and the suspects within the car. The situation escalated, leading to Biju being forcibly pushed out of the vehicle by the assailants.

As tensions peaked, two of the suspects emerged from the car and attacked Biju with an interlocking tile picked up from the spot, causing a fatal head injury. Despite efforts by residents to rush Biju to the Kadakkal government taluk hospital, his life could not be saved.

THRISSUR/KOLLAM: Two men were killed and one was seriously injured in three separate incidents of inter-gang rivalry in Thrissur on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Akhil of Mulayam, Mannuthy, and Vishnu alias Karunamayan of Nedupuzha. All the incidents occurred after 4 p.m. Three persons brought Vishnu to a private hospital in Thrissur claiming that he had met with an accident. The trio left immediately after he was admitted. Hospital authorities confirmed his death but found that it was due to a stab injury and informed police. Vishnu, 24, was an accused in many cases. Nedupuzha police began investigations and have reportedly taken three persons into custody for questioning. The second incident occurred at Moorkanikara, Mannuthy. Akhil, 28, was killed during Kumatty celebrations. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He was attacked following an altercation between two groups over a dance performance. Police said twin brothers, Viswajith and Brahmajith, were the accused in the case. A hunt has been launched. The third incident at Anthikad, Thrissur, left Nimesh seriously injured. Harith was also injured. Nimesh and his friend reportedly entered the house of Harith and attacked him. Harith took a knife from the house and stabbed Nimesh. Police have begun an investigation into the incident. Man bludgeoned to death In Kollam, a 34-year-old man was killed at a petrol station in Chithra, Kollam. The deceased has been identified as B Biju alias Sayid Ali, a resident of Dharpakad. According to authorities, four individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the incident. They have been identified as Shahjahan, Nihas, Shan, and Shaheen, all residents of Kadakkal. The incident occurred around 6.30 p.m. Biju, accompanied by four friends, arrived at the station in a car. Following refuelling, a verbal altercation ensued between Biju and the suspects within the car. The situation escalated, leading to Biju being forcibly pushed out of the vehicle by the assailants. As tensions peaked, two of the suspects emerged from the car and attacked Biju with an interlocking tile picked up from the spot, causing a fatal head injury. Despite efforts by residents to rush Biju to the Kadakkal government taluk hospital, his life could not be saved.