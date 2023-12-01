Home States Kerala

Couple ends life after killing two sons in Alappuzha

As per preliminary findings, financial distress is cited as the reason for the suicide, a police officer said.

Published: 01st December 2023 01:07 PM

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A couple in Kerala took ended their lives before killing their twin sons at Thalavadi in Kuttanad in Alappuzha district on Friday.

According to the police sources, The deceased have been identified as Sunu, his wife Soumya, and toddler sons Aadhi and Adhil.

According to Edathua police, the incident came to light on Friday morning.

“The couple killed their children and hanged themselves inside their house. The bodies were shifted to Alappuzha Medical College for postmortem. The exact reason for the murder and suicide could be ascertained only after a detailed examination," police said.

However, as per preliminary findings, financial distress is cited as the reason for the suicide, a police officer said.

