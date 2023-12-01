First National Transplant Games will look to dispel misgivings: Dr Jo Joseph, cardiologist

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Preeti Unhale, the longest-surviving heart transplant recipient in the country, is set to make a remarkable journey from Delhi to participate in the inaugural National Transplant Games in Kochi on December 9. Modelled on the World Transplant Games, the event will bring together approximately 350 organ recipients and donors from across the country, to celebrate the ‘Gift of Life.’

Preeti, who underwent the life-changing surgery at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) 23 years ago, will take part in the 5km race walk from Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to the Kadavanthra Regional Sports Centre.

Among the other notable participants will be Dinoy Thomas, one of the first to undergo heart transplantation in the state.

“I was motivated to see participants from 46 countries at the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia, this year. Organ transplantation helped us resume our lives,” said Dinoy, who has completed 10 years with his new heart. According to organisers, the event will see participants who had undergone kidney transplantation 35 years ago. They will participate in badminton, 200m race, table tennis, swimming, carrom, chess, darts, basketball shooting and bowling.

“The event is being organised to dispel the misconception that quality of life diminishes after transplantation and to convince society that transplantees can lead a productive life like anyone else. It is expected to inspire people who have undergone transplantation surgery recently or are planning to undergo one soon,” said Dr Jo Joseph, a cardiologist at the Lisie Heart Institute and one of the event organisers.

“We also want to promote the noble cause of organ donation. The participants all have trod the fine line between life and death. And they could swing to the side of life because they got an organ on time. Preeti could have died 23 years ago if there was nobody to give her a heart,” he added.

Dr Joseph was inspired by the World Transplant Games and conceived the idea to start a similar event in the country.

The event is being organised at a time when the deceased donor programme in the state has suffered due to negative publicity causing distress to hundreds of people waiting for organs.

“The intention of organising the games is to convey the message that organ transplant is the best treatment for end-stage organ failure patients and this can help them lead a near-normal life. It is a noble gesture that gives new meaning to life for both living donors and donor families. This will encourage more families to come forward and say yes to donations and also living donors to help their loved ones in donating a portion of the liver or a kidney,” said Dr Noble Gracious, executive director of K-SOTTO.

The Heartcare Foundation, chaired by Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, is organising the event. They are supported by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (K-SOTTO), Kochi corporation, and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).

ORGANISED BY HEARTCARE FOUNDATION

The Heartcare Foundation, chaired by Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, is organising the event, supported by Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation, Kochi corporation, and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. The event will see even participants who had undergone kidney transplantation 35 years ago. They will participate in table tennis, badminton, 200m race, chess, bowling, among many others

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Preeti Unhale, the longest-surviving heart transplant recipient in the country, is set to make a remarkable journey from Delhi to participate in the inaugural National Transplant Games in Kochi on December 9. Modelled on the World Transplant Games, the event will bring together approximately 350 organ recipients and donors from across the country, to celebrate the ‘Gift of Life.’ Preeti, who underwent the life-changing surgery at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) 23 years ago, will take part in the 5km race walk from Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to the Kadavanthra Regional Sports Centre. Among the other notable participants will be Dinoy Thomas, one of the first to undergo heart transplantation in the state. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I was motivated to see participants from 46 countries at the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia, this year. Organ transplantation helped us resume our lives,” said Dinoy, who has completed 10 years with his new heart. According to organisers, the event will see participants who had undergone kidney transplantation 35 years ago. They will participate in badminton, 200m race, table tennis, swimming, carrom, chess, darts, basketball shooting and bowling. “The event is being organised to dispel the misconception that quality of life diminishes after transplantation and to convince society that transplantees can lead a productive life like anyone else. It is expected to inspire people who have undergone transplantation surgery recently or are planning to undergo one soon,” said Dr Jo Joseph, a cardiologist at the Lisie Heart Institute and one of the event organisers. “We also want to promote the noble cause of organ donation. The participants all have trod the fine line between life and death. And they could swing to the side of life because they got an organ on time. Preeti could have died 23 years ago if there was nobody to give her a heart,” he added. Dr Joseph was inspired by the World Transplant Games and conceived the idea to start a similar event in the country. The event is being organised at a time when the deceased donor programme in the state has suffered due to negative publicity causing distress to hundreds of people waiting for organs. “The intention of organising the games is to convey the message that organ transplant is the best treatment for end-stage organ failure patients and this can help them lead a near-normal life. It is a noble gesture that gives new meaning to life for both living donors and donor families. This will encourage more families to come forward and say yes to donations and also living donors to help their loved ones in donating a portion of the liver or a kidney,” said Dr Noble Gracious, executive director of K-SOTTO. The Heartcare Foundation, chaired by Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, is organising the event. They are supported by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (K-SOTTO), Kochi corporation, and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL). ORGANISED BY HEARTCARE FOUNDATION The Heartcare Foundation, chaired by Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, is organising the event, supported by Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation, Kochi corporation, and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. The event will see even participants who had undergone kidney transplantation 35 years ago. They will participate in table tennis, badminton, 200m race, chess, bowling, among many others Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp