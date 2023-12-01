Home States Kerala

Former Kerala agriculture minister Cyriac John passes away

He is survived by his wife Annakutty and five children. His funeral will be held at Holy Family Church, Kattippara. 

Published: 01st December 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, rip, rest in peace

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Former minister and Congress leader P Cyriac John, 90,  passed away in Kozhikode on Thursday. He was agriculture minister in the Karunakaran Cabinet from 1982 to 1983. He was first elected to the legislative assembly from Kalpetta constituency in 1970 and, later, thrice from Thiruvambady constituency. Cyriac was born on June 11, 1933. 

He held state leadership in Congress (R), NCP and Congress parties. He also worked as president of Thamarassery Service Cooperative Bank, president of Kerala State Cooperative Marketing Federation and Member of the Rubber Research Institute of India (Rubber Board). Cyriac died in Kozhikode while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. He is survived by his wife Annakutty and five children. His funeral will be held at Holy Family Church, Kattippara. 

State Congress president K Sudhakaran condoled the demise of Cyriac John. “During his tenure as minister, Cyriac made great contributions to the agriculture sector, including setting up of Krishi Bhavans in Kerala. He is a leader who worked hard for the development of the hilly regions in Kerala. Along with parliamentary politics, he also contributed significantly to the cooperation sector. I have a long personal relationship with him,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Cyriac John Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp