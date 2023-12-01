Former Kerala agriculture minister Cyriac John passes away

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Former minister and Congress leader P Cyriac John, 90, passed away in Kozhikode on Thursday. He was agriculture minister in the Karunakaran Cabinet from 1982 to 1983. He was first elected to the legislative assembly from Kalpetta constituency in 1970 and, later, thrice from Thiruvambady constituency. Cyriac was born on June 11, 1933.

He held state leadership in Congress (R), NCP and Congress parties. He also worked as president of Thamarassery Service Cooperative Bank, president of Kerala State Cooperative Marketing Federation and Member of the Rubber Research Institute of India (Rubber Board). Cyriac died in Kozhikode while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. He is survived by his wife Annakutty and five children. His funeral will be held at Holy Family Church, Kattippara.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran condoled the demise of Cyriac John. “During his tenure as minister, Cyriac made great contributions to the agriculture sector, including setting up of Krishi Bhavans in Kerala. He is a leader who worked hard for the development of the hilly regions in Kerala. Along with parliamentary politics, he also contributed significantly to the cooperation sector. I have a long personal relationship with him,” he said.

