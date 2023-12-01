Israeli woman in Kerala for ayurveda treatment found 'murdered', her Keralite partner critical after suicide attempt

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In a suspected case of murder, a 36-year-old Israeli woman who was staying in Kottayam for ayurveda treatment and yoga practice for some time, was found murdered on Thursday, allegedly by her Keralite partner.

The deceased Swat Vaa alias Radha was found with her throat slit. Her partner, Kottiyam-native Krishnachandran who tried to end his life is now at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in critical condition.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.30 pm in their rented home in Kottayam. Police said that 74-year-old Krishnachandran is her husband, and was involved in her murder. Later, he tried to end his life with the same knife by stabbing himself. Both of them were staying in a rented house belonging to Krishnachandran’s relatives, Bindu and Ravikumar.

The incident came to light when Bindu saw the woman’s body. She also witnessed Krishnachandran stabbing himself. She soon informed the locals who alerted the Kottayam Police. The police arrived and shifted Krishnachandran to the District Hospital first and later to the Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram. His condition is stated to be critical. The body of Swat Vaa has been shifted to Government Medical College Parippally, for postmortem examination.

According to police, Krishnachandran, a Keralite Yoga teacher working in Uttarakhand, has been living with Swat Vaa in Kottayam for the past year. The couple had come here for ayurvedic treatment and yoga practice.

