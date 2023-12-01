Home States Kerala

Kerala abduction case: Probe into financial transactions of Nurses Association in Abigail’s kidnap

The police team is likely to look into the bank accounts and financial transactions of the association and Reji.

Abigail Sara Reji was found abandoned near an Ashramam ground in Kollam. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In a new turn of events, the police team probing the abduction of six-year-old Abigail of Oyoor in Kollam has begun an investigation to find out whether financial transactions involving the Nurses Association had any connection with the kidnapping. The police will also probe the whereabouts of the child’s family members.

The investigation team led by inspector Syam P of Thenmala police station searched the flat in Pathanamthitta where Abigel’s father Reji John has been living for the past 10 years. In a thirty-minute search operation, authorities also seized a mobile phone used by Reji.  

Reji is now working as a nurse in Pathanamthitta. Sources said he used to spend five days a week in the flat. He is also the president of the United Nurses Association in Pathanamthitta district. The police team is investigating whether his position in the association had any role in the abduction episode. 

“Many scams related to nursing examinations and jobs abroad were reported in the state. These scams involve crores of rupees. The police are exploring any potential connection between these scams and the abduction,” said sources.

The police team is likely to look into the bank accounts and financial transactions of the association and Reji. “It has come to light that a recruitment agency charged `5 lakh for sending nurses abroad. The investigation aims to uncover any link between job-related issues and the abduction,” they added.

Meanwhile, the police team released additional sketches of female and male suspects based on Abigel’s statements.  Two previous sketches of a woman and a man were released earlier. According to her statement, two women were part of the abduction team. 

6-YEAR-OLD’S SECRET STATEMENT RECORDED
Abigel’s secret statement was recorded by the Judicial First Magistrate, Kottarakara, on Thursday after she was discharged from hospital. Later, accompanied by her father Reji and a police team, Abigel returned to her Oyoor home. 

