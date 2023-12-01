Home States Kerala

Kerala CM’s response to NCC cadet wins hearts

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets Jinto at MLA PV Anvar’s house.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his consolation to NCC cadet Jinto on Thursday, who accidentally hit the CM’s eye during the Nava Kerala Sadas held in Manjeri on Wednesday. 

Jinto was on the stage to receive the CM. While walking on the stage, his hand accidentally struck Pinarayi’s eye, who was sitting on a chair on the stage.

The CM’s reactions indicated that his eye was slightly hurt. Jinto attempted to provide assistance on the occasion, but the CM remained seated, closing his eyes for a few moments.

A video capturing the incident later went viral, with some blaming Jinto for the accident. Later on the day, Jinto expressed his desire to meet the CM and apologize.

On Thursday, Jinto had another opportunity to meet Pinarayi and apologise to him at the residence of MLA P V Anvar.

To his surprise, he received a warm response from the CM. “I know it was an accident. Don’t worry. But, study well,” said Pinarayi, presenting a pen as a gift to the student.  

