Kerala PSU Traco Cable faces insolvency proceedings

KOCHI: State public-sector company (PSU) Traco Cable Co Ltd is facing insolvency proceedings with West Bengal-based Pragati Wires Pvt Ltd moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for non-payment of dues.

In its filing before NCLT’s Kochi bench, Pragati Wires said the Kochi-based PSU, which manufactures electric cables and wiring, owes it Rs 3.78 crore, of which it has received only Rs 1.20 crore till August 2023. Pragati Wires said it had sent multiple emails requesting payment of the balance amount. A company director also visited the office of Traco to deliberate upon the release of outstanding dues. “The corporate debtor (Traco) has time and again admitted their inability to pay the debts,” it said.

When contacted, Shaji M Varghese, managing director of Traco, said the company has informed the government of the insolvency proceedings, and the matter will be resolved soon. “We have discussed the issue with the government, and we are finding ways to come out of the crisis,” he told TNIE. He did not comment further.

Established in 1964, Traco has three manufacturing units -- in Irumpanam, Tiruvalla and Padannakkara, Kannur, which was commissioned in 2011. The installed capacity of the Irumpanam and Tiruvalla units is 9,000 metric tonnes (MT) of aluminium wire rods. The PSU’s customers include electricity boards, Indian Railways, BSNL, and electricity supply companies in various states and project groups.

The company has found itself in a financial pickle of late. Payment of salaries to its nearly 300 employees has been pending for the last five months. There is also the issue of repayment of bank loans. The government recently transferred Rs 7.5 crore for repayment of bank loans, said sources.

Though company officials chose to downplay the situation, sources point out the specific case of Veloor-based central public sector Hindustan Newsprint Ltd (HNL), which went out of Central government control similarly. After Mumbai-based RBL Bank filed insolvency proceedings, saying HNL owed money to it, NCLT admitted the case and it went out of government control. An expression of interest was invited, and the Kerala government came up with a resolution plan, and the company came under its control. “In Traco’s case, that can’t happen because the state government is the debtor,” said the source.

In the next stage, if after hearing arguments the debt persists, the management will be suspended. Then a receiver will be appointed -- an insolvency resolution professional. They will auction the property and invite a resolution plan. A resolution plan means the company will be taken over as a going concern.

The company said it had sent a demand notice under Section 8 of IBC, 2016 in July seeking payment of the outstanding balance of Rs 3.44 crore (principal of Rs 2.58 crore and interest amount of Rs 85.33 lakh).

Traco has neither disputed the demand notice nor made any payments to the operational creditor. It is evident from the conduct of the corporate debtor that it is commercially insolvent and is unable to clear the debt, the notice said.

“The state government has to be very careful as the insolvency process may see it go out of government hands. The entire assets could be sold to private parties,” said a source.

WHAT’S INSOLVENCY?

Insolvency process is initiated when a company faces financial distress, when its liabilities are greater than its value; or when the company cannot pay the debts it owes. It can lead to a situation where the company may be put up for auction with the existing management getting dissolved

