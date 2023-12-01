Kerala: Supreme Court fiat major blow to LDF government; Congress steps up offensive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court verdict setting aside the reappointment of Kannur Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran has come as a major political setback and loss of face for the LDF government.

The government, buoyed by a favourable verdict from the High Court, had expected an endorsement of Ravindran’s reappointment from the apex court. However, it suffered a double blow when the court, while quashing the reappointment, also pointed out “unwarranted interference” on the government’s part.

Interpreting the verdict as an endorsement of his stance, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the SC has made it clear that there should be no interference by the executive in universities’ affairs. Training guns on Pinarayi Vijayan, Khan reiterated that the chief minister and his office exerted pressure on him on the matter.

Sensing a political opportunity, Opposition Congress demanded the resignation of Higher Education Minister R Bindu. Ironically, Bindu said Khan should have used his discretionary power while appointing the VC.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Khan said he cleared Ravindran’s reappointment after receiving the Advocate General’s opinion. However, he said R Bindu, who wrote two letters in her capacity as Pro-Chancellor recommending Ravindran’s reappointment, was not to be blamed. “The higher education minister, as pro-chancellor, was used by the chief minister,” Khan said.

A visibly embarrassed Bindu told reporters that she welcomed the SC verdict and said the government would abide by it. “I had recommended for Ravindran’s reappointment based on the legal advice of the Advocate General. The decision was taken by the governor. It is his discretionary power. The SC is the highest court of justice and we will abide by its verdict,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Congress came down heavily on the state government. Party state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan clamoured for Bindu’s resignation. Citing gross violation and clear-cut intervention by Bindu, Sudhakaran demanded that she step down with immediate effect. Sudhakaran also cast aspersions on the CM claiming he lacked the moral responsibility to continue in office.

“The SC verdict is a huge blow to DYFI leaders and their families who politicised the appointments. Pinarayi stooped too low to ensure his private secretary’s wife got an unauthorised job. For favours received, Pinarayi recommended Mani Kumar as chairman of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission. This is only the tip of the iceberg,” alleged Sudhakaran.

Satheesan said the Opposition stands vindicated as it was the UDF that had alleged that the LDF government and governor had hatched a conspiracy on the reappointment of Ravindran. Talking to reporters in Thrissur, Satheesan opined that Bindu not only intervened, but also shot off a letter to the governor and even ensured that Gopinath, who was already 60, was reappointed.

VERDICT AFTERMATH

Governor Khan says he cleared Ravindran’s reappointment after receiving the Advocate General’s opinion

Higher Education Minister R Bindu says Khan should have used his discretionary power while appointing the VC

Verdict huge blow to DYFI leaders and their families who politicised the appointments, says Sudhakaran

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court verdict setting aside the reappointment of Kannur Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran has come as a major political setback and loss of face for the LDF government. The government, buoyed by a favourable verdict from the High Court, had expected an endorsement of Ravindran’s reappointment from the apex court. However, it suffered a double blow when the court, while quashing the reappointment, also pointed out “unwarranted interference” on the government’s part. Interpreting the verdict as an endorsement of his stance, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the SC has made it clear that there should be no interference by the executive in universities’ affairs. Training guns on Pinarayi Vijayan, Khan reiterated that the chief minister and his office exerted pressure on him on the matter. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sensing a political opportunity, Opposition Congress demanded the resignation of Higher Education Minister R Bindu. Ironically, Bindu said Khan should have used his discretionary power while appointing the VC. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Khan said he cleared Ravindran’s reappointment after receiving the Advocate General’s opinion. However, he said R Bindu, who wrote two letters in her capacity as Pro-Chancellor recommending Ravindran’s reappointment, was not to be blamed. “The higher education minister, as pro-chancellor, was used by the chief minister,” Khan said. A visibly embarrassed Bindu told reporters that she welcomed the SC verdict and said the government would abide by it. “I had recommended for Ravindran’s reappointment based on the legal advice of the Advocate General. The decision was taken by the governor. It is his discretionary power. The SC is the highest court of justice and we will abide by its verdict,” she said. Meanwhile, the Congress came down heavily on the state government. Party state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan clamoured for Bindu’s resignation. Citing gross violation and clear-cut intervention by Bindu, Sudhakaran demanded that she step down with immediate effect. Sudhakaran also cast aspersions on the CM claiming he lacked the moral responsibility to continue in office. “The SC verdict is a huge blow to DYFI leaders and their families who politicised the appointments. Pinarayi stooped too low to ensure his private secretary’s wife got an unauthorised job. For favours received, Pinarayi recommended Mani Kumar as chairman of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission. This is only the tip of the iceberg,” alleged Sudhakaran. Satheesan said the Opposition stands vindicated as it was the UDF that had alleged that the LDF government and governor had hatched a conspiracy on the reappointment of Ravindran. Talking to reporters in Thrissur, Satheesan opined that Bindu not only intervened, but also shot off a letter to the governor and even ensured that Gopinath, who was already 60, was reappointed. VERDICT AFTERMATH Governor Khan says he cleared Ravindran’s reappointment after receiving the Advocate General’s opinion Higher Education Minister R Bindu says Khan should have used his discretionary power while appointing the VC Verdict huge blow to DYFI leaders and their families who politicised the appointments, says Sudhakaran Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp