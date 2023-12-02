69 cop suicides in five years in Kerala, family issues main reason

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 69 police personnel, including 12 SIs, ended their lives between January 2019 and September 2023 in the state primarily due to family problems and mental issues. Besides, 12 civil police officers also attempted suicide during the period.

The grim revelations have been made by a study carried out by the Kerala Police based on reports that the suicide rate in the force was on the rise.

As per the study, the 69 personnel comprised 48 of the senior civil police officer/havildar and civil police officer rank, and 21 higher ranked officers, which include an inspector, 12 SIs and eight assistant SIs.

The highest number of suicides were reported in the Thiruvananthapuram rural district (10), followed by Alappuzha and Ernakulam rural districts (seven each). In Ernakulam city police, six personnel ended their lives during the period. Wayanad, Kannur city and Kannur rural districts reported one suicide each. The study revealed that suicides by police personnel were more prevalent in southern districts.

As per the study, the most suicides (20) were reported in 2022. There were 18 suicides by police personnel in 2019 and eight in 2021. As many as thirteen personnel ended their lives in September this year.

The study found that family issues were the prime factor behind the 30 cases, while mental tension drove 20 personnel to suicide. Job-related pressure (5) and poor health (5) were among the other reasons. The study also revealed that job-related stress contributed to family issues and mental woes of the victims.

GOVT SUGGESTS STEPS

Based on the study, the government has written to the state police chief asking him to take steps to address suicides among cops. The home department has suggested identifying personnel who are mentally stressed and exhibit suicidal tendencies and providing them with counselling. It also suggested granting weekly offs and eligible leaves to cops and starting anti-stress clinics in every district.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

