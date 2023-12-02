Artistic expertise unveils abduction mystery: Kollam couple's sketches crucial in capturing assailants

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In a dramatic turn of events, the abduction of six-year-old Abigail Sara Reji in Oyoor, Kollam, has sent shockwaves across the state.

The key to unraveling this harrowing incident lies in the artistic prowess of Smitha R. Babu and Shajith M. Babu, a couple from Kollam with fifteen years of experience as painting professionals.

As the investigation unfolded, the sketch crafted by this pair, who are watercolor artists, emerged as the linchpin for the investigation agency. Assistant Commissioner of Police V.S. Pradeep, recognizing their unique skill set, sought their expertise in creating a sketch of the suspects.

The plot thickened when eyewitness Girija, who saw the assailant near her grocery shop on the fateful day of Abigail's abduction, played a pivotal role. It was Girija's phone that the assailant used to contact Abigail's mother Siji demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh.

The sketch of the suspected woman.

“On November 28 at midnight, the police team, along with the eyewitness Girija, arrived at our home. We began sketching around midnight. I was using the iPod to sketch while my wife, Smitha, was using paper. During these processes, we need to ask a lot of questions of eyewitnesses. It took more than four hours to make the sketch. We have made more than 25 sketches of the assailants before we have come up with the final sketch of the assailant,’’ Shajith told TNIE.

The breakthrough came from Abigail herself, whose statement provided crucial information to the police. The female assailant dropped Abigail at Ashramam Maidanam on November 28, and subsequent police efforts led to her safe recovery at the AR camp in Kollam. Under medical observation at the Government Victoria Hospital, Kollam, Abigel's interaction with Smitha and Shajith, who were posing as painting teachers, yielded vital details for the sketch.

''Abigail's statement was very useful. Our main task was that we should not create any uncomfortable conditions for Abigail. We reached the Government Victoria Hospital in Kollam, and we were introduced as painting teachers to her. She was very informative, and that helped us sketch the suspects. We are happy that our efforts have become a vital point in grabbing the accused. Moreover, it was really challenging for us. We have made portraits and sketches for various firms. But it was entirely different here. We are seeking details from the eyewitnesses making sketches who are involved in criminal activities,’’ Smitha and Shajith shared.

