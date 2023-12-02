Home States Kerala

Death toll rises to seven in blasts at Jehovah's Witnesses meet in Kalamassery

A Thodupuzha native, John's wife, Lilly John, is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital. The couple leaves behind three children - Lijo, Liji, and Linto.

Published: 02nd December 2023 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

77-year-old KA John succumbed to burn injuries (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The death toll from the series of explosions at the Zamra convention centre in Kalamassery during a Jehovah's Witnesses prayer meeting on October 29 has now reached seven. A 77-year-old man, K A John, succumbed to burn injuries on Saturday evening.

John had been receiving treatment at Aster Medcity, and according to hospital sources, his condition deteriorated on Thursday, leading to ventilator support. The cause of death was identified as multiple organ dysfunction and his passing was confirmed at 3:49 in the evening.

A Thodupuzha native, John's wife, Lilly John, is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital. The couple leaves behind three children - Lijo, Liji, and Linto.

The other victims of the explosions include Leona Paulose (55) of Iringol, Perumbavoor; Kumari (52) of Kaliyar, Thodupuzha; Moly Joy (61) of Kalamassery, as well as Malayattoor residents Praveen Pradeepan (24), Libna (12), and Saly Pradeepan (45). The incident has left the community mourning the loss of these lives and grappling with the aftermath of the tragic event.

ALSO READ | Kalamassery blasts: With his son's death, Pradeepan has now lost his wife and two children

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalamassery blasts Jehovah's Witnesses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp