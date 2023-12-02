Death toll rises to seven in blasts at Jehovah's Witnesses meet in Kalamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The death toll from the series of explosions at the Zamra convention centre in Kalamassery during a Jehovah's Witnesses prayer meeting on October 29 has now reached seven. A 77-year-old man, K A John, succumbed to burn injuries on Saturday evening.

John had been receiving treatment at Aster Medcity, and according to hospital sources, his condition deteriorated on Thursday, leading to ventilator support. The cause of death was identified as multiple organ dysfunction and his passing was confirmed at 3:49 in the evening.

A Thodupuzha native, John's wife, Lilly John, is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital. The couple leaves behind three children - Lijo, Liji, and Linto.

The other victims of the explosions include Leona Paulose (55) of Iringol, Perumbavoor; Kumari (52) of Kaliyar, Thodupuzha; Moly Joy (61) of Kalamassery, as well as Malayattoor residents Praveen Pradeepan (24), Libna (12), and Saly Pradeepan (45). The incident has left the community mourning the loss of these lives and grappling with the aftermath of the tragic event.

