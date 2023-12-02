Home States Kerala

Kollam child abduction: ‘Padmakumar had money problems, led isolated life’, says neighbours

Padmakumar was a local cable TV and broadband internet vendor, who later became a real-estate agent. He also owns a farm at Chirakkara. 

K R Padmakumar

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The key suspect in the Oyoor child abduction case, 52-year-old K R Padmakumar, was neck-deep in debt and used to approach relatives seeking to borrow Rs 10 lakh, according to his neighbours in Chathannoor.

“Relatives said that Padmakumar had financial issues, and used to go around asking for money,” a local resident said.

He also led an isolated life, and his family was not very neighbourly, they said. Padmakumar was a local cable TV and broadband internet vendor, who later became a real-estate agent. He also owns a farm at Chirakkara. 

Long interogation spawns many theories bwhind motives

Thiruvananthapuram: As the interrogation of the suspects continued late into midnight on Friday and police are yet to come up with an official statement, many theories abound on the motive behind the kidnapping.  It’s assumed that the tiff between the suspect and the child’s father over financial issues could have culminated in the abduction. It is also suspected that there were some other personal reasons. Reports have emerged that the main suspect had financial issues and was planning to sell off his properties in Tamil Nadu to tide over his difficulties.

