Short film 'Madithatu' to be released on International Day for Persons with Disabilities

KOZHIKODE: Madithatu (In the Lap), a short film narrating the survival story of a disabled girl, is all set to hit the theatres. The first screening of the short film directed by renowned documentary director and cinematographer Gopal Menon will be held at Sri Theatre in Kozhikode at 10 am on December 3, on the occasion of International Day for Persons with Disabilities.



The film, Madithatu deals with sexual violence and social auditing faced by people with disabilities in society.

"Some of my friends approached me to take a documentary on the day-to-day struggles faced by persons with disabilities in our society. However, I believe movies have always had a better impact on the audience than documentaries, and so I suggested to producer P K M Siraj that we create a movie. Due to financial constraints, we could only manage to make a short film," said Gopal.



Actor Devi Ajith plays the role of a domestic worker struggling to raise her intellectually disabled teenage daughter played by actor Sreelakshmi Pookkad. "We are fortunate to have brilliant actors in the movie though our budget was minimal. They have performed exceptionally well in portraying the struggles of people with disabilities and their caretakers," said Gopal.



The trailer of Madithatu was released online through the social media accounts of prominent public figures, including sound editor and director Rasool Pookutty, lyricist Rafeeq Ahmed, poet K Sachidanandan, singer Sitara Krishnakumar, actress Mamta Mohandas, directors and screenwriters Muhsin Parari and Harshad. Besides them, female directors Rathina, Shruti Saranyam, Vidhu Vincent, Mini IG, Indu VS also shared the trailer of the short film on their social media profiles.



"Rafeek Ahmed has written a very beautiful poem for the short film. We have used only a portion of it in the movie. We have decided to release the poem as a music video on March 8, on the occasion of International Women's Day, as a tribute to all women. We are also planning to release the film on the same day through YouTube," Gopal said.

