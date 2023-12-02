Will target 50 per cent women CMs in Congress states over 10 years: Rahul

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Attacking the RSS for being a “purely male organisation”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his party fundamentally believes that women should be part of the power structure. Rahul, who was in Kochi on Friday to inaugurate ‘Utsaah’, the state conference of the Mahila Congress, said the party will target 50% women chief ministers in states ruled by it in the next 10 years.

Mahila Congress leaders presenting a portrait

of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia during their visit

to Kerala to Rahul Gandhi at

‘Utsaah’ in Kochi on Friday | T P Sooraj

“In its entire history, the RSS has not allowed women into its ranks. When I made this statement a couple of times, the leadership of the RSS said they have women’s organisations. But the question is not whether they have women’s organisations; the question is whether women are allowed to share power in the RSS.

The answer is absolutely not, RSS is purely a male organisation,” Rahul said in his inaugural address. “From an organisational standpoint, it is very important that we aggressively promote women. The central fight between the BJP and the Congress is about how women should be treated,” he added.

“A good target for the party would be if, in 10 years from today, 50% of our chief ministers are women. Today, we don’t have a single chief minister who is a woman. But I know many women in the Congress have the quality to be very good chief ministers,” Rahul said.

The Wayanad MP also attacked the BJP for putting on hold the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill even after passing it in Parliament. “I have never seen any bill passed in Parliament which is implemented a decade later. The only bill that the BJP is implementing after 10 years is the one that has to do with women’s power,” he noted.

Aircraft denied permission to land at Naval airport

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kochi was embroiled in controversy after the Congress alleged that the Ministry of Defence denied landing permission for his aircraft, a VT ARO Falcon Jet, at the Naval airport here. K Sudhakaran, K C Venugopal and Rahul Gandhi’s staff were in the 12-16 seater aircraft. Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas said that the ministry had initially granted permission for the aircraft’s landing at the Naval airport but later withdrew it. “The ministry granted permission for the landing of Rahul Gandhi’s special flight but withdrew the permission within an hour,” he said.

Subsequently, the aircraft carrying Rahul from Kannur was directed to the Nedumbassery airport, Mohammed Shiyas said. Hence the former Congress president arrived about an hour later than the scheduled time.

A Navy spokesperson said permission for landing was neither accorded nor denied. “The request for an unscheduled chartered flight along with flight plan was received at INS Garuda Air Station at 9.40 am on Friday, and at Naval Headquarters at 10.15 am on the day for take-off from Kannur Airport at 10.45 am on Friday. Due to delayed request and paucity of time prior to the departure of the flight, the clearance for the same could not be processed,” said an official communication by Navy.

Gandhi scion opens ‘Utsaah’, the state conference of the Mahila Congress in Kochi on Friday. Attacks BJP for putting on hold implementation of Women’s Bill even after passing it in Parliament. Says job of Congress is to ensure that at every level of the party, there is more participation of women

