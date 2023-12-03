Kerala’s GST revenue goes up by 20 per cent in November

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s GST revenue saw a 20% jump in November when compared to the corresponding period last year. The collection in November last year, Rs 2,094 crore, rose to Rs 2,515 crore this year.

GST collection until October 2023 is 11.89% up from the previous year - from Rs 16,412.21 crore to Rs 18,362.83 crore. Total VAT collection until October, however declined- from Rs 214.65 crore in October 2022 to Rs 175.25 crore in October 2023.

KGST revenue collections from petroleum and liquor sales saw 3.40% increase - from Rs 13,527.75 crore to Rs 13,987.54 crore. The total tax revenue rose from Rs 30,154.61 crore to Rs 32,525.62 crore, an increase of 7.86%.

IGST settlement

The state received Rs 10,287.6 crore as IGST settlement until October. The state, however, suffered a setback with the Union government deducting Rs 332 crore from IGST settlement for November. According to Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Kerala had expected Rs 1,452 crore as IGST settlement in November.

