Kollar abduction case: Year-long planning behind kidnap, financial crisis the trigger, say cops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The abduction of six-year-old Abigel Sara Reji from Oyoor, that kept the entire state on tenterhooks for almost an entire day, was the culmination of a year-long meticulous planning by Chathannoor resident K R Padmakumar and family. The investigation revealed that financial crisis prompted the family to take the crime route.

Going by the police statement, Padmakumar has a debt of around Rs 2.5 crore and was in urgent need of `10 lakh to settle a loan. However, the police version leaves unanswered bigger questions, like why this particular family was identified as their prey.

The police were able to track down the suspects around 96 hours after Abigel’s abduction. Padmakumar, 52, wife M R Anitha Kumari, 45, and daughter Anupama P, 20, were taken into custody from Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu on Friday. After a marathon interrogation, the police on Saturday recorded their arrest at the Pooyappally police station.

The trio was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody until December 15. While Padmakumar has been lodged in the Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail, the other two were taken to Attakkulangara women’s jail.

According to the police, Anitha Kumari was the mastermind of the crime. Padmakumar is a businessman and computer science engineer, while Anupama is a YouTuber.

The investigation team tracked down the family through a cyber-analysis of social media platforms, sketches drawn based on Abigel’s statements, and an audio clip of Anitha Kumari demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. The police also seized the white and blue sedans from their home in Chathannoor.

According to ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, who led the investigation, financial crisis served as the primary trigger for the crime.

Gathered details from films, news to carry out abduction

The accused confessed that they decided to abandon the child at Asramam Maidan due to mounting pressure from police investigation and media attention, the officer said. The planning for the abduction spanned over a year. They dropped the plan multiple times but decided to execute it in the past one-and-a-half months. The trio, influenced by individuals involved in similar crimes for financial gain, planned the abduction meticulously by gathering details from movies and news, he said.

“Post the Covid period, Padmakumar experienced severe financial crisis. He has around `2.5 crore in financial debt and needed `10 lakh to settle a debt immediately. Though he has a lot of assets in his name, they are all mortgaged. During the past one-and-a-half months, the accused did a recce of isolated areas in Kollam district. Their target was children who could be easily handled. They recreated Abigel’s home surroundings and learned about her and the child’s tuition timings. They had attempted to kidnap her three times but failed as her mother and grandmother used to accompany her from tuition class,’’ said Ajith Kumar.

ALSO READ | Ransom call proves vital in probe, third accused a YouTuber

“Around 4.13pm on November 27, they found a favourable situation as the child was unaccompanied by any adult. Their plan was to kidnap Abigel, leaving a ransom note with her elder brother, Jonathan. However, the note fell inside the car during a scuffle with the brother. They later burnt the note. The trio took the child to their home in Chathannoor. Later, Anitha and Padmakumar went to Parippally in their white car. The duo took an autorickshaw to the grocery shop in Parippally, from there Anitha made the ransom call to the child’s mother,” he said.

ALSO READ | Artistic expertise unveils abduction mystery: Kollam couple's sketches crucial in capturing assailants

“The accused sedated the child when she screamed inside the car. When she woke up, they collected the phone number of her mother and went to Parippally in the autorickshaw. They contacted the family only once and demanded `10 lakh. When the news made headlines, they abandoned the girl near the Asramam Maidan in Kollam. Padmakumar’s wife, Anitha Kumari, dropped the girl off at the maidan and confirmed that the students who were passing by the area noticed the child. Later, they went to Thenkasi,” the ADGP added.

‘ANITHA KUMARI IS THE MASTERMIND’

Police on Saturday recorded the arrest of Padmakumar, 52, wife M R Anitha Kumari, 45, and daughter Anupama P, 20, in the abduction case

Trio remanded in judicial custody until December 15

According to the police, Anitha Kumari was the mastermind behind the crime

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The abduction of six-year-old Abigel Sara Reji from Oyoor, that kept the entire state on tenterhooks for almost an entire day, was the culmination of a year-long meticulous planning by Chathannoor resident K R Padmakumar and family. The investigation revealed that financial crisis prompted the family to take the crime route. Going by the police statement, Padmakumar has a debt of around Rs 2.5 crore and was in urgent need of `10 lakh to settle a loan. However, the police version leaves unanswered bigger questions, like why this particular family was identified as their prey. The police were able to track down the suspects around 96 hours after Abigel’s abduction. Padmakumar, 52, wife M R Anitha Kumari, 45, and daughter Anupama P, 20, were taken into custody from Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu on Friday. After a marathon interrogation, the police on Saturday recorded their arrest at the Pooyappally police station.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The trio was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody until December 15. While Padmakumar has been lodged in the Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail, the other two were taken to Attakkulangara women’s jail. According to the police, Anitha Kumari was the mastermind of the crime. Padmakumar is a businessman and computer science engineer, while Anupama is a YouTuber. The investigation team tracked down the family through a cyber-analysis of social media platforms, sketches drawn based on Abigel’s statements, and an audio clip of Anitha Kumari demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. The police also seized the white and blue sedans from their home in Chathannoor. According to ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, who led the investigation, financial crisis served as the primary trigger for the crime. Gathered details from films, news to carry out abduction The accused confessed that they decided to abandon the child at Asramam Maidan due to mounting pressure from police investigation and media attention, the officer said. The planning for the abduction spanned over a year. They dropped the plan multiple times but decided to execute it in the past one-and-a-half months. The trio, influenced by individuals involved in similar crimes for financial gain, planned the abduction meticulously by gathering details from movies and news, he said. “Post the Covid period, Padmakumar experienced severe financial crisis. He has around `2.5 crore in financial debt and needed `10 lakh to settle a debt immediately. Though he has a lot of assets in his name, they are all mortgaged. During the past one-and-a-half months, the accused did a recce of isolated areas in Kollam district. Their target was children who could be easily handled. They recreated Abigel’s home surroundings and learned about her and the child’s tuition timings. They had attempted to kidnap her three times but failed as her mother and grandmother used to accompany her from tuition class,’’ said Ajith Kumar. ALSO READ | Ransom call proves vital in probe, third accused a YouTuber “Around 4.13pm on November 27, they found a favourable situation as the child was unaccompanied by any adult. Their plan was to kidnap Abigel, leaving a ransom note with her elder brother, Jonathan. However, the note fell inside the car during a scuffle with the brother. They later burnt the note. The trio took the child to their home in Chathannoor. Later, Anitha and Padmakumar went to Parippally in their white car. The duo took an autorickshaw to the grocery shop in Parippally, from there Anitha made the ransom call to the child’s mother,” he said. ALSO READ | Artistic expertise unveils abduction mystery: Kollam couple's sketches crucial in capturing assailants “The accused sedated the child when she screamed inside the car. When she woke up, they collected the phone number of her mother and went to Parippally in the autorickshaw. They contacted the family only once and demanded `10 lakh. When the news made headlines, they abandoned the girl near the Asramam Maidan in Kollam. Padmakumar’s wife, Anitha Kumari, dropped the girl off at the maidan and confirmed that the students who were passing by the area noticed the child. Later, they went to Thenkasi,” the ADGP added. ‘ANITHA KUMARI IS THE MASTERMIND’ Police on Saturday recorded the arrest of Padmakumar, 52, wife M R Anitha Kumari, 45, and daughter Anupama P, 20, in the abduction case Trio remanded in judicial custody until December 15 According to the police, Anitha Kumari was the mastermind behind the crime Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp