Redink Award for TNIE lensman

Anie, who was participating in a protest against the SilverLine project, was chased away by the police when she tried to lay a symbolic survey stone in front of the Secretariat.

Published: 03rd December 2023 08:24 AM

The award-winning photograph clicked by TNIE lensman B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  B P Deepu, principal news photographer of The New Indian Express (TNIE), Thiruvananthapuram, has been selected for the Redink Awards 2023 under ‘The Big Picture’ category. The prestigious Redink Awards, instituted by the Mumbai Press Club, were presented on Saturday. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a citation and a statuette. 

The award-winning photo showed Anie Prasad J P, Vellarada block panchayat member who is also the Youth Congress Thiruvananthapuram district secretary, being chased away by the police in front of the Secretariat. Anie, who was participating in a protest against the SilverLine project, was chased away by the police when she tried to lay a symbolic survey stone in front of the Secretariat.

