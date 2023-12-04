Home States Kerala

Bedeviled by fraud, police begin purge in motor transport wing

There were instances of officers pilfering fuel from the department vehicles for personal consumption or sale.

Kerala Police

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  It seems the police have decided to police themselves. The department has initiated measures to purge its motor transport (MT) wing which has been bogged down by allegations of corruption and other malpractices. 

The state police chief has issued orders to redeploy all personnel who have been part of the MT office for three or more years after a vigilance report submitted to the state government confirmed rampant irregularities.

The vigilance had in October 2022 conducted searches at the Thiruvananthapuram city district headquarters after it received a tip-off about malpractices such as stealing and swapping of spare parts of department vehicles.

During the raid, it emerged that batteries and tyres of department vehicles that were in good condition were replaced with damaged pieces for monetary benefits. In some cases, MT officials were found to be working in collusion with private workshops to prepare bogus estimates.

There were instances of officers pilfering fuel from the department vehicles for personal consumption or sale. The vigilance in its report, had mentioned the findings and recommended redeploying of officials who have been part of the MT office for more than three years.

Meanwhile, sources said the functioning of the MT wing has been affected owing to shortage of motor transport inspectors . The next in the decision-making hierarchy is motor transport officers (MTO). “We have a dearth of technically qualified people, who are directly recruited. Most of the MTOs started their career as drivers and lack technical expertise. Also, some of the corrupt officials are plaguing the wing,” said a source.

