Child abduction: 1,337 cases reported in Kerala in last 5 years, says Crime Records Bureau

Shan A S

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As many as 1,337 children were kidnapped from the state over the past five years, of which 1,310 were traced by the law enforcement agencies, the statistics prepared by the State Crime Records Bureau has revealed.

These abductions — between January 2019 and October 2023 — were linked to Pocso-related offences as well as other motives, including monetary gain. At 1,059, girls constituted a majority of those who were kidnapped. The number of boys kidnapped stood at 278. The data revealed that 27 children, including 15 girls, remain missing.

During the period, 2022 reported the most number of kidnappings — 295. The year also saw the most number of boys (77) being kidnapped. Worryingly, only 272 of the children kidnapped in 2022 were traced. Overall, the total retrieval rate during the past five years stood at 98%.

From 286 cases in 2019, the number of kidnapping cases had declined in 2020 and 2021 to 229 and 240, respectively. Sources with the police said offences like the ones booked under the Pocso Act have been increasing over the years and that has contributed to a rise in kidnapping cases as well.

“In offences such as Pocso cases, the provisions on kidnapping are also invoked. As there has been an increase in Pocso cases over all these years, the kidnapping cases have also increased. But that does not mean the kidnapping of children for monetary benefit has increased,” the source said.

