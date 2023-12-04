Home States Kerala

Kalamassery blast: Death toll rises to 7

KOCHI: The death toll in the multiple blasts at the Zamra Convention Centre during the prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses on October 29 rose to seven after a 77-year-old man succumbed to burns on Saturday evening. 

The deceased, K A John, of Thodupuzha, was undergoing treatment at Aster Medcity. Hospital sources said his condition worsened on Thursday and was on ventilator support. The cause of death is identified as multiple organ failure. His wife Lilly John is undergoing treatment at the hospital. 

