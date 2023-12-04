Home States Kerala

Kerala: Kanthalloor growers tap endemic crops

In Kanthalloor, a growers have been supplementing their income by showcasing their endemic crops through farm visits.

Published: 04th December 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala: Kanthalloor growers tap endemic crops

A strawberry farm in Pious Nagar

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: Locations blessed with natural features such as waterfalls, rivers and mountains that gained fame as tourist spots have turned into a source of livelihood for residents. Now, with agri-tourism gaining traction, it’s time for those growing vegetables, fruits and flowers to use them as a calling card to attract visitors.

In Kanthalloor, a growers have been supplementing their income by showcasing their endemic crops through farm visits. Marayur jaggery, garlic, strawberry and now, saffron, the list goes on. Ramamoorthy, who has taken to growing saffron, said that he has been getting a good number of visitors to his farm since news reports of his experimental cultivation went viral. 

A worker at a traditional jaggery-making unit in Pious Nagar

“During weekends, I receive at least 100 visitors every day. Although visitors are barred from touching or plucking the flowers, they can take photographs and watch them from up close,” he told TNIE. Based in Perumala, Ramamoorthy has a `20 entry fee for each person visiting his farm. Each plant is expected to bloom thrice, depending on climatic conditions and the care provided, he noted. 

Apart from saffron, visits to sugarcane fields and traditional units producing Marayur jaggery are among the main agri-tourism activities in Kanthalloor. “The more we show people how Marayur jaggery is made without preservatives or how vegetables are cultivated organically, our products will gain more acceptance,” said Sivakumar, a farmer. 

Sivakumar said tourists who visit production units will never miss buying jaggery, which is offered in different flavours. “Farm visits are a good source of income for farmers engaged in producing jaggery,” he said. Palaniyammal, who runs a strawberry farm adjacent to her jaggery production unit in Missionvayal, says tourists who visit the farms can taste freshly plucked strawberries. “Confidence in the quality of the fruit allows them to purchase it,” she said. 

Strawberry farmers like her, who used to sell their produce in local markets at low prices, are now reaping the benefits of the new agri-tourism strategy adopted by farmers. In addition to individual visitors arriving with families in their own vehicles, tour operators are also conducting farm tours. 

“We’re not blessed with dams, viewpoints or beaches. One of the biggest benefits of this region is the diversity in crops cultivated by farmers and we are trying to sell the experience,” said Suchithra, a farmer in Kanthalloor.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Kanthalloor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp