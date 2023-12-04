Remembering M Kunhaman: 'One can call my dissent a legacy of my life'

By Express News Service

You have always been a dissenting voice - from your childhood to till date. Is it because of your life situations or are there any other reasons?

It’s mostly due to my life situations... There was severe poverty and caste oppression. There were people who treated us as animals. But I don’t feel any hatred towards them because they were mere products of that age. One can call my dissent a legacy of my life.



You have written about a feudal lord who let loose the dog after you were given kanji in the courtyard...

It was a ferocious dog... I fought with that dog for food. I felt bad for him and me. I felt he was a fellow sufferer (chuckles).



Have heard you saying that fear, inferiority complex, and lack of confidence instilled by those experiences have not left you yet...

Yes. I feel inferior due to those experiences even now. But there have been some good things also. Those experiences have stopped me from doing anything wrong or bad to other people. Whatever has happened in my life has been a bonus... no disappointments.



You don’t have any good childhood memories?

Even Onam was not a fond memory because people from my caste had to go to rich people’s houses and sing songs praising them on the day of Uthradam. I used to feel very disturbed as those people had no good qualities worth praising. But we did that as we would get food on those days.

People treated you badly even after you became well known?

While I was a professor at TISS, I got a call from Kiran Bedi’s office. The caller asked me to call Ms Bedi. Then I told that person that if she wants to talk to me, she should call me. That call never came. There have been totally opposite experiences too. Once I got a call from Brinda Karat seeking a time to meet me. I was quite impressed and then, I conveyed that I will go to her if she wants to meet me.



You have said poverty is secular...

There was severe poverty in those days. There is no shortage of food now thanks to the food security measures initiated by our government. The absence of hunger has led to higher aspiration levels across the social spectrum. Life becomes lively when there are aspirations. Mobile phones are an empowering instrument.



How do you look at the way India’s politics is progressing?

India’s electoral democracy does have a political future. But now it has become a democracy sans freedom. I don’t feel freedom anywhere now. One has to look left and right before speaking.

