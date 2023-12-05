Congress' assembly polls debacle raises questions on Rahul continuing in Wayanad

Cynthia Chandran and Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI/T’ PURAM: After BJP victory in MP and Rajasthan, many believe it is time for Rahul Gandhi to vacate Wayanad seat and contest from north India Analysts feel Congress has faltered in a region where it needs to drastically improve its strike rate against BJP

The poll debacle of the Congress in the Hindi heartland has Rahul Gandhi in a spot. All of a sudden, calls for him to vacate Wayanad seat and contest from north India have resurfaced. And with the question ‘who is his party’s main rival in national politics’ - originally posed by the CPM - finding more takers across the political spectrum, he is finding himself with his back further to the wall. Political observers feel the Congress has faltered in a region where it needs to drastically improve its strike rate against the BJP.

Political analyst J Prabhash said Rahul should take a risk and contest from UP.

“He should take it up as a challenge, and should not bother about the outcome. The Congress should strengthen its organisational structure in bigger states such as UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, it’s allied with DMK, and hence is in a better position,” he said.

Senior journalist and political observer K Baburaj said Rahul contesting from north India will boost the morale of party cadres. “If he contests in north India, it would make an impact in Kerala too as it would strengthen the argument that the party alone can take on BJP in the Hindi belt,” he said.

CPI leader and Revenue Minister K Rajan said Rahul should contest against BJP and not against CPI, a constituent of the INDIA alliance, in Wayanad.

ALSO READ | 50-hour duty for Rahul’s visit irks police personnel in Kerala

Meanwhile, Congress leaders in the state are of the view that the final call in this regard will be taken by the high command. The Congress, which had won two states between November last year and May and was looking well on course for a revival, suffered a major jolt on Sunday. The party has already commenced preparations for the Lok Sabha polls in the state and its leaders are pinning their hopes on the anti-incumbency sentiment against the LDF government in the state and the BJP government at the Centre.

Senior IUML leader KPA Majeed claimed the resentment among the people of Kerala towards the LDF government would ensure a smooth sail for the Congress and the UDF in the coming general election. “Power and water tariffs have gone up. Fuel cess was collected, but welfare pensions have been stalled. So why should people vote for the CPM?” he told TNIE.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI/T’ PURAM: After BJP victory in MP and Rajasthan, many believe it is time for Rahul Gandhi to vacate Wayanad seat and contest from north India Analysts feel Congress has faltered in a region where it needs to drastically improve its strike rate against BJP The poll debacle of the Congress in the Hindi heartland has Rahul Gandhi in a spot. All of a sudden, calls for him to vacate Wayanad seat and contest from north India have resurfaced. And with the question ‘who is his party’s main rival in national politics’ - originally posed by the CPM - finding more takers across the political spectrum, he is finding himself with his back further to the wall. Political observers feel the Congress has faltered in a region where it needs to drastically improve its strike rate against the BJP. Political analyst J Prabhash said Rahul should take a risk and contest from UP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “He should take it up as a challenge, and should not bother about the outcome. The Congress should strengthen its organisational structure in bigger states such as UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, it’s allied with DMK, and hence is in a better position,” he said. Senior journalist and political observer K Baburaj said Rahul contesting from north India will boost the morale of party cadres. “If he contests in north India, it would make an impact in Kerala too as it would strengthen the argument that the party alone can take on BJP in the Hindi belt,” he said. CPI leader and Revenue Minister K Rajan said Rahul should contest against BJP and not against CPI, a constituent of the INDIA alliance, in Wayanad. ALSO READ | 50-hour duty for Rahul’s visit irks police personnel in Kerala Meanwhile, Congress leaders in the state are of the view that the final call in this regard will be taken by the high command. The Congress, which had won two states between November last year and May and was looking well on course for a revival, suffered a major jolt on Sunday. The party has already commenced preparations for the Lok Sabha polls in the state and its leaders are pinning their hopes on the anti-incumbency sentiment against the LDF government in the state and the BJP government at the Centre. Senior IUML leader KPA Majeed claimed the resentment among the people of Kerala towards the LDF government would ensure a smooth sail for the Congress and the UDF in the coming general election. “Power and water tariffs have gone up. Fuel cess was collected, but welfare pensions have been stalled. So why should people vote for the CPM?” he told TNIE. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp