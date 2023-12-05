First PhD holder from Kerala's agrarian village Vattavada, Paulraj blazes trail

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Achievements of individuals are also cause for celebration for their communities. Paulraj R’s accomplishments as a PhD holder and Kerala University (KU) senate member have given Vattavada panchayat much to be proud of. The 34-year-old is the first person from the predominantly agrarian village, in Idukki district, to hold a doctorate.

However, the Koviloor resident’s journey from a family of poor farmers to a postdoctoral fellow has not been easy for the youngest of four brothers.

Sheer perseverance and immense self-belief helped Paulraj overcome his difficulties and become a source of inspiration for youngsters in his community.

While his eldest brother took up the family occupation, the other two managed to open shops. Paulraj excelled as a student even during his school days, and his family was determined to back him all the way. He, however, lost his father, Raja Ram, early last year.

“My brothers helped me to pursue my studies, offering me mental, emotional and even financial help. Without that backing, I would not be where I am today,” says Paulraj.

He also fondly remembers the free accommodation and food that the RSS karyalayam provided during his graduation and post-graduation days at Palakkad Victoria College and Chittur Government College.

He is concerned that poor infrastructure facilities in remote areas continue to deprive many of growth opportunities.

“Frequent power and network outages in my village forced me to miss job interviews. This left me frustrated, and there are many others who share my sentiment,” recounts Paulraj.

Although the situation has improved in Vattavada, lack of good libraries and difficulties accessing newspapers continue to be the bane of aspiring youngsters, he says.

“The youth opting for easy jobs over education and girls being married off at a young age are issues that need to be tackled, even in my village,” Paulraj added.

He was nominated to the KU senate by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on December 1. Paulraj, who is also on the PSC ranklist, wants to pursue a career in teaching. His wife Kalaivi Selvi is a first-year TTC student at Munnar TTC College. The couple has two children, Viswajith and Vismaya.

