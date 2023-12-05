Forest department freezes further proceedings on Chinnakanal reserve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The forest department has decided to freeze further proceedings on the declaration of 364.89 hectares of land at Chinnakanal in Idukki as forest reserve, considering the protest launched by residents. Meanwhile, Forest Minister A K Saseendran clarified that no human settlement will be affected as only the forest land leased out to Hindustan Newsprint Ltd (HNL) for raising captive plantation will be converted into reserve forest.

The HNL had raised plantations of Eucalyptus in 1994, 1995, 2000 and 2001 and the entire land was returned to forest department on expiry of the lease. Presently, the Kerala Forest Research Institute is raising eucalyptus plantation in five hectares of land for research purpose.

The gazette notification issued on October 27 had proposed to declare 364.89 hectares of land at Pappathichola and Suryanelli area in Chinnakanal village of Udumbanchola taluk as Chinnakanal forest reserve. The notification included an annexure which provided details of the boundaries of the new forest reserve.

The government also appointed Devikulam Revenue Divisional Officer as the forest settlement officer to inquire and determine the existence, nature and extent of any rights claimed by local residents on any land or forest produce within the boundaries of the reserve forest.

However, Chinnakanal panchayat president Saly Baby said the declaration of Chinnakanal reserve has spread concern among residents. “The areas declared as the boundaries of the reserve forest are human habitations and this may lead to eviction of people who have been living in the area for decades. Though the government said no human habitation will be affected, areas like Papathichola, Cement Palam and Singukandam have been mentioned in the notification,” she said.

