Bright minds of Peringolam Govt Higher Secondary School in Kerala launch LED bulb brand

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In an inspiring display of entrepreneurial spirit, students of Peringolam Government Higher Secondary School (HSS) have come out with their very own brand of LED bulbs.

The project, one of the several under the school’s NSS unit, has become a hit, with the NSS volunteers procuring the raw materials to make the 9W bulbs and selling the finished product in the market.

What’s more, differently-abled students from Mavoor Block Centre and their mothers, 40 people in all, are also being trained at the school in making bulbs as the NSS volunteers look to expand production, and at the same time, provide the trainees with a source of livelihood.

“There are 100 students in the NSS unit of the HSS section, and LED bulb manufacturing is one of the several projects of the unit. We have been working on the project for the past two months, said Ratheesh R Nair, the NSS programme coordinator of the school. So far, the students have made more than 200 LED bulbs. Ratheesh said the students source the raw materials for production from the market and make the bulbs in during free periods in the school and leisure time.

“The students and teachers of AWH Engineering College in Kuttikkattoor led the training sessions for NSS volunteers. We will use the profit from the sale of the bulbs to carry out community services initiated by the NSS unit,” Ratheesh said.

“Right now, we are concentrating the sales in local areas. The students have made more than 200 bulbs. We envisage to expand the production and increase the sales under the name of the school’s NSS unit,” Ratheesh said. The LED bulbs are priced at Rs 70 each.

