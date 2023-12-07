CPM promoting interfaith marriages: Samastha Kerala Sunni Yuvajana Sangham

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) has raised a serious allegation against the CPM and its affiliated organisations that they ‘kidnap’ Muslim girls to be married off to non-Muslim boys.

Addressing a programme of the Sunni Mahal Federation at Koyilandi on Wednesday, SYS state secretary Nazar Faizi Koodathayi said CPM is using its offices to arrange such marriages. CPM, DYFI and SFI are engaged in ‘promoting interfaith marriages’ and claim that it is secularism. Koodathayi exhorted the mahals to get organised to resist such attempts.

Clarifying his stand, Koodathayi later said he did not mean physical kidnapping but he was only referring to encouraging love marriages.

“It cannot be compared to Love Jihad allegations,” he said. Koodathayi is also the leader of Jem-Iyyathul Qutba Committee, the organisation of qatibs who serve in the mosques.

He had raised similar allegations against the LDF government and the CPM that they promote concepts such as gender neutrality and are using school curriculum to smuggle in these ideas.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) has raised a serious allegation against the CPM and its affiliated organisations that they ‘kidnap’ Muslim girls to be married off to non-Muslim boys. Addressing a programme of the Sunni Mahal Federation at Koyilandi on Wednesday, SYS state secretary Nazar Faizi Koodathayi said CPM is using its offices to arrange such marriages. CPM, DYFI and SFI are engaged in ‘promoting interfaith marriages’ and claim that it is secularism. Koodathayi exhorted the mahals to get organised to resist such attempts. Clarifying his stand, Koodathayi later said he did not mean physical kidnapping but he was only referring to encouraging love marriages.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It cannot be compared to Love Jihad allegations,” he said. Koodathayi is also the leader of Jem-Iyyathul Qutba Committee, the organisation of qatibs who serve in the mosques. He had raised similar allegations against the LDF government and the CPM that they promote concepts such as gender neutrality and are using school curriculum to smuggle in these ideas. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp