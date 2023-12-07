Farook College event cancellation is humiliating: Kathal director Jeo Baby

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Jeo Baby, the director of Malayalam film 'Kaathal-The Core', has come out against the students and management of Farook College, Kozhikode, for having cancelled an event that was to be inaugurated by him without prior notice. Titled ‘Subtle Politics of Present Day Malayalam Cinema’, the event was organised by the film club of the college and was slated to be held on Tuesday.

The organisers said they were not allowed to bring the filmmaker to the institution as his recent statements were against the moral values of the college. Jeo Baby was invited as a guest and also asked to lead a discussion as his movie has turned out to be a major point of discussion because of its theme centred around homosexuality.

In a video shared on social media, Jeo Baby said, that when he reached Kozhikode to attend the discussion, the college authorities called to inform him about the cancellation of the programme. The director said he was humiliated. He also stated that legal action would be taken in the matter.

“The film club of the college had invited me to the function on December 5. When I reached Kozhikode, I came to know they had cancelled the event. The teacher, who is coordinating the event, told me over the phone regarding the same. When asked about the reason, there was no clear reply from the college’s part. I have sent a letter to the college principal to know the reason behind the sudden cancellation of the event,” he said in the video.

The letter from Farook College said the event was cancelled as the director’s recent statements were against the moral values of the college, and therefore, the student union was not cooperating with the programme.

Jeo Baby said, “The version of the college authorities that my statements lacked moral values was equivalent to insulting me as an individual and filmmaker. I want to know why the management cancelled the event,” he said. Meanwhile, Farook College principal Aysha Swapna was unwilling to respond to the issue.

