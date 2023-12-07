First-timers, India’s women sailors creating waves at Admiral’s Cup

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KANNUR: This year’s Admiral’s Cup is special for India. For the first time, two women cadets from the country are competing in the prestigious international sailing regatta, the 12th edition of which got underway at the Ettikulam Beach in Ezhimala on Tuesday.

Jhanvi Singh, 24, from Lucknow, and Sahana M K, 25, from Chennai, picked up sailing only about six months ago. But within that short period, the duo has grown enough to put up an enormous fight against the waves, and more experienced sailors. Soaring against the wind, under the scorching afternoon sun on the second day, the women cadets manoeuvred their laser radial sailing boats alongside 20 other competitors on Wednesday.

“We had good wind today, not harsh. It was easier than yesterday,” says Sahana, who is ecstatic after finishing sixth in the second race of the day. “Yesterday, it was harsher,” she chuckles. “I finished ninth.”

A former badminton player and coach, Sahana picked up the sails when she joined the Naval Academy at Ezhimala in Kannur six months ago.

“I don’t have any relatives in the Navy. However, for a long time, I wanted to serve here. When I reached here, I found sailing. I hope I will be able to win the nationals too,” she says.

While Sahana is completely new to the world of sea, Jhanvi is already familiar with the waters as her father is a retired Naval officer. “That is what led me to the Navy, but when I reached the academy, I too found sailing,” Jhanvi says.

She is proud to represent the country in the Admiral’s Cup. “I finished fourth in the first race,” Jhanvi beams. And she is optimistic the country will win the cup this time around after a break of nine years. “I think we have a chance. Our team is performing well. The team from INA is leading, giving tough competition to Russia and Italy, two other strong teams,” she says.

Jhanvi hopes, one day, she will clinch the international championship and then an Olympic medal.

Australian Navy coach Lt Andrew Pearn is all praise for the women cadets from India.

“All the other participants have been training for years, all since their childhood, in sailing. However, these two women picked it up just six months ago and are already creating waves,” he says.

While all teams race together, there will be individual medals for both men’s and women’s categories in the championship slated to conclude on Friday.

With the Naval Academy admitting women to its four-year BTech course this year, the Navy hopes to see more women sailing champions from the country.

