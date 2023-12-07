Kerala CM Pinarayi Cabinet to be reshuffle before New Year

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K B Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli Ramachandran will be inducted into the state cabinet this month itself, the LDF leadership said. Two tentative dates have been set for their swearing-in — December 27 and 28.

Transport Minister Antony Raju and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil will make way for Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli in the mid-term cabinet reshuffle, as agreed to before the swearing-in of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. “The cabinet reshuffle will take place before the new year,” LDF convener EP Jayarajan told TNIE. “The LDF state committee will meet before the reshuffle. Once the Nava Kerala Sadas concludes, we will effect the reshuffle,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in an interview to the TNIE on Tuesday, had said “There’s no big issue there (the mid-term cabinet reshuffle). The LDF will take a decision as per the earlier agreement. After the Nava Kerala Sadas, the LDF will meet and decide on the matter.”

As per the earlier agreement, Ganesh Kumar will get the Transport portfolio, currently held by Antony Raju, and Kadannappalli Ports, Museum, Archaeology and Archives held by Devarkovil. Meanwhile, Ganesh Kumar’s Kerala Congress (B) has reportedly expressed its lack of interest in the Transport portfolio to the chief minister, but the latter hasn’t given them any assurance in this regard.

The KC(B) is also pitching for an additional portfolio, Devaswom, currently held by CPM central committee member K Radhakrishnan. However, the CPM is unlikely to give up Devaswom.

After the Front was reelected, the LDF state committee had decided to have a cabinet reshuffle after two-and-a-half years to accommodate all single-MLA parties in the ministry.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K B Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli Ramachandran will be inducted into the state cabinet this month itself, the LDF leadership said. Two tentative dates have been set for their swearing-in — December 27 and 28. Transport Minister Antony Raju and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil will make way for Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli in the mid-term cabinet reshuffle, as agreed to before the swearing-in of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. “The cabinet reshuffle will take place before the new year,” LDF convener EP Jayarajan told TNIE. “The LDF state committee will meet before the reshuffle. Once the Nava Kerala Sadas concludes, we will effect the reshuffle,” he said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in an interview to the TNIE on Tuesday, had said “There’s no big issue there (the mid-term cabinet reshuffle). The LDF will take a decision as per the earlier agreement. After the Nava Kerala Sadas, the LDF will meet and decide on the matter.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the earlier agreement, Ganesh Kumar will get the Transport portfolio, currently held by Antony Raju, and Kadannappalli Ports, Museum, Archaeology and Archives held by Devarkovil. Meanwhile, Ganesh Kumar’s Kerala Congress (B) has reportedly expressed its lack of interest in the Transport portfolio to the chief minister, but the latter hasn’t given them any assurance in this regard. The KC(B) is also pitching for an additional portfolio, Devaswom, currently held by CPM central committee member K Radhakrishnan. However, the CPM is unlikely to give up Devaswom. After the Front was reelected, the LDF state committee had decided to have a cabinet reshuffle after two-and-a-half years to accommodate all single-MLA parties in the ministry. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp