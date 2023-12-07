Kerala govt to set up bio-CNG plants in major cities 

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is gearing up to set up bio-CNG centralised plants in major cities in Kerala to tide over the reeling waste crisis faced by the state. Following the fire outbreak at the Brahmapuram dumping yard that choked Kochi, the state government had given the nod to set up a bio-CNG plant to manage the mounting waste issue faced by the city effectively.

LSG Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE that the government has decided to go ahead with the proposals placed by BPCL and GAIL to set up bio-CNG plants in major cities. He said the work of the bio-CNG plant in Kochi will kick off immediately and be made functional by December 2024. Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur are the other cities being considered for the project.

Similarly, during the previous term, the LDF government had come up with a plan to set up waste-to-energy plants in major cities in Kerala, but the project failed miserably owing to stiff protests from the local people. Also, many experts raised questions on the viability of the project in Kerala.

Ever since the shutting down of the Vilappilsala waste treatment plant due to mismanagement and local protests, the city corporation has been handling heaps of waste generated daily in a decentralised manner. A top official of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation said a centralised plant is required for the scientific disposal of spill-over waste. “It’s impossible to achieve 100% waste disposal without a centralised plant. No matter how hard we try, a decentralised waste management plan is workable only for 60% of households. There are bulk waste generators and we need facilities for managing the slippage,” said the official.

Now, the BPCL has placed a proposal to set up a bio-CNG plant in Thiruvananthapuram. “They want a minimum of 10 acres of land to set up the plant and we carried out site visits at multiple locations and we will finalise one soon,” said the official. As per the proposal, BPCL will set up a bio-CNG plant with a 150-tonne capacity for Rs 150 crores and the civic body will have to supply 150-tonne biodegradable waste per day for running the plant. According to official sources, a similar plan will be implemented in other cities, including Thrissur and Kozhikode.

“They are willing to operate the plant. The plan is to implement the project within 18 months. As per estimates, the Thiruvananthapuram city generates around 428 to 478 tonnes of biodegradable waste and it will not be a problem to ensure the supply of waste,” said the official. However, many feel that the setting up of a centralised plant will only ruin the existing decentralised waste management system.

