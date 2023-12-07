Home States Kerala

Steady rise in SSLC ‘A-plus’ holders in Kerala reignites calls for fairer valuation 

From 2% in 2013, rate of pupils securing ‘A plus’ in all subjects has jumped to about 17% in 2023

Published: 07th December 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

SSLC exam

Image used for representational purposes

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state director of general education’s controversial remarks on undeserving candidates securing ‘A-plus’ grade in all subjects in the SSLC exam may have stirred up a hornet’s nest. It has brought to the limelight the steadily climbing number of ‘A-plus’ holders over the past decade, despite the decline in candidate numbers, owing to demographic reasons. 

This has had experts demanding a realistic approach to valuation and stipulation of minimum pass marks for the written component of the exam to ensure fairness. 

From a little over 2% in 2013, the rate of students securing ‘A plus’ in all subjects has jumped to around 17% in 2023. In 2021, their numbers crossed 1.25 lakh, constituting around 30% of total candidates eligible for higher studies. The pass percentage also touched 99.47%.

“After the ‘A-plus’ numbers became fodder for online trolls and memes, the general education department did a course correction by adopting a realistic evaluation method in 2022. As expected, the number of students with an ‘A-plus’ sweep dropped by two-thirds,” said a senior Pareeksha Bhavan official. According to Lida Jacob, who served as secretary and director of general education for many years and played a key role in drafting the Right to Education legislation in the state,  evaluation should be honest, if not strict. 

“If evaluators are told to adhere to the well-defined system of valuation, the anomalies can be addressed to a great extent, But pulls and pressures from various quarters undermine the fairness of the process,” she said. 

The former bureaucrat also suggested assessment of learning outcomes and remedial teaching at various stages of school education to ensure adherence to prescribed standards before facing the public exam. 

With most students being awarded the full 20 marks in internal assessment, a mere 10 additional marks in the written component would ensure a pass in a subject, it is pointed out. “Stipulating minimum pass marks for the written component of the exam would ensure that undeserving students do not clear the examination. Though it is not the ultimate solution to the issue, it can ensure fairness to a great extent,” opined M Shajarkhan, an activist in the sector.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSLC exam A-plus holders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp