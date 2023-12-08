As cardinal’s detractors celebrate, gloom prevails in Alencherry camp

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the detractors of Cardinal George Alencherry celebrated the decision of the Vatican to accept his resignation as major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, the section that supports the cardinal is dispirited. Though a majority of the laity of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese vehemently opposed the cardinal, he enjoyed massive support in other areas.

Perhaps we will have to hide the past and pray to God to guide us,” said senior priest Fr Paul Thelakkatt. During the time of Cardinal Mar Antony Padiyara, when a controversy led to heated contentions, he concluded the discussion saying, ‘We should hide the past and ride to the future.’ I would like to cite this as my response to the development,” said Fr Thelakkatt.

“This is an opportunity for the Church to look forward and not be mired in the past. We should not be concerned about what has happened. We should march to the future in a united, mature and enlightened manner. There has been much hurt and scandal, which we will have to bury. The church believes in the path of conversation. With God’s help, this conversation will help us solve the problems in an amicable way. I believe an atmosphere of amity will prevail,” he said.

The cardinal worked with utmost sincerity to carry out the duties bestowed on him. But unfortunately he could not achieve the desired end. His contributions towards developing and spreading the activities of the church across the world will always be remembered,” said Fr Paul Karedan, who worked with Cardinal Alencherry tor a long period.

Hailing the decision of the Vatican to accept the resignation of the cardinal, Archdiocese Protection Council convenor Fr Sebastian Thaliyan said it is a victory to the stand taken by priests and laity of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. “The decision puts an end to the dishonest and insincere leadership of Mar Alencherry.

“The removal of apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, who used the police to solve the controversy over the Unified Holy Mass, is also a welcome gesture. Had Vatican taken the decision earlier, it would have reduced the severity of the wound inflicted on the Church,” said Fr Thaliyan. “We hope the new administrator, bishop Bosco Puthur, will take decisions after taking into consideration the opinion of the canon committee, priests and laity,” he added.

“It marks the end of the dark age of the Syro-Malabar Church, said Archdiocese Movement for Transparency (AMT) convenor Jemy Augustine and spokesperson Riju Kanjookkaran.

“The laity and priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese have been on an agitation to ensure justice and transparency in the Church for six years. The Vatican should apologise to the church, archdiocese and laity for delaying the decision despite receiving thousands of petitions in this regard,” said Augustine.

Reminding that the issues raised by AMT does not end with the resignation of the cardinal and apostolic administrator, he said the AMT will not change its stance on the restitution recommended by the Vatican on the land deals and Unified Holy Mass. “The new leadership should consider the opinion of the AMT on these issues,” Augustine added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: While the detractors of Cardinal George Alencherry celebrated the decision of the Vatican to accept his resignation as major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, the section that supports the cardinal is dispirited. Though a majority of the laity of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese vehemently opposed the cardinal, he enjoyed massive support in other areas. Perhaps we will have to hide the past and pray to God to guide us,” said senior priest Fr Paul Thelakkatt. During the time of Cardinal Mar Antony Padiyara, when a controversy led to heated contentions, he concluded the discussion saying, ‘We should hide the past and ride to the future.’ I would like to cite this as my response to the development,” said Fr Thelakkatt. “This is an opportunity for the Church to look forward and not be mired in the past. We should not be concerned about what has happened. We should march to the future in a united, mature and enlightened manner. There has been much hurt and scandal, which we will have to bury. The church believes in the path of conversation. With God’s help, this conversation will help us solve the problems in an amicable way. I believe an atmosphere of amity will prevail,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The cardinal worked with utmost sincerity to carry out the duties bestowed on him. But unfortunately he could not achieve the desired end. His contributions towards developing and spreading the activities of the church across the world will always be remembered,” said Fr Paul Karedan, who worked with Cardinal Alencherry tor a long period. Hailing the decision of the Vatican to accept the resignation of the cardinal, Archdiocese Protection Council convenor Fr Sebastian Thaliyan said it is a victory to the stand taken by priests and laity of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. “The decision puts an end to the dishonest and insincere leadership of Mar Alencherry. “The removal of apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, who used the police to solve the controversy over the Unified Holy Mass, is also a welcome gesture. Had Vatican taken the decision earlier, it would have reduced the severity of the wound inflicted on the Church,” said Fr Thaliyan. “We hope the new administrator, bishop Bosco Puthur, will take decisions after taking into consideration the opinion of the canon committee, priests and laity,” he added. “It marks the end of the dark age of the Syro-Malabar Church, said Archdiocese Movement for Transparency (AMT) convenor Jemy Augustine and spokesperson Riju Kanjookkaran. “The laity and priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese have been on an agitation to ensure justice and transparency in the Church for six years. The Vatican should apologise to the church, archdiocese and laity for delaying the decision despite receiving thousands of petitions in this regard,” said Augustine. Reminding that the issues raised by AMT does not end with the resignation of the cardinal and apostolic administrator, he said the AMT will not change its stance on the restitution recommended by the Vatican on the land deals and Unified Holy Mass. “The new leadership should consider the opinion of the AMT on these issues,” Augustine added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp